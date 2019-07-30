Sierra Skye’s Hot Pink Bikini Is All Kinds Of Wild

Sierra Skye is fast-rising as Instagram’s bikini queen. The model has 4.1 million followers eagerly awaiting her updates – it looks like today has brought Sierra’s fans some fresh content.

Earlier today, Sierra updated her account. The blonde appeared to have chosen a particularly wild look for today’s sexy snap with shades of hot pink, although the signature outfit remained true to Sierra’s usual look. The star was rocking the bikini style that she’s best known for.

Sierra was photographed in a sun-drenched setting as she leaned against a tree trunk. The camera hadn’t snapped Sierra in full-length mode, but the model’s full-frontal positioning was definitely showcasing her sizzling curves to maximum effect. Sierra’s slim and curvy waist was getting plenty of exposure via high-waisted briefs, with the bikini top’s strapless and cut-out design further flashing the model’s ample assets. Space just underneath Sierra’s bust sent out some cheeky underboob, although this girl remains classy. The model’s impeccable tan and taut abs were also on show – in short, it looked like Sierra had nailed her update.

A simple caption from Skye used a pop culture phrase that appeared to double in giving fans a little mystery. The model also gave a nod to the Fashion Nova bikini that she sported.

Fans have been going absolutely nuts.

“Incredible pic, amazing suit,” one fan wrote.

“I love you,” another said.

“What do you do to have that bod!! Literally body goals,” was another comment.

Loading...

Indeed, how Sierra achieves her fit physique remains somewhat of a mystery. While Instagram’s other bikini faces will take to the platform with workout videos and updates from their sweat sessions, Sierra tends to opt out of sharing her secret. The star sticks to modeling her epic swimwear, although looks from Sierra aren’t exclusive to bikinis or one-pieces. The model will take to her account with cute and racy dresses – bright-colored or neon palettes seem to be a firm favorite with Skye.

Today did send out a reminder that Sierra works as an influencer. While Fashion Nova isn’t the only brand that Sierra shouts out in her captions, it does seem to get regular mentions. The brand is also fronted by more high-profile faces. Model Blac Chyna regularly takes to Instagram in Fashion Nova outfits, with rapper Cardi B having full-blown collections with the label.

Sierra’s update today proved massively popular, racking up over 20,000 likes in one hour. Over 198 comments were left in the same time frame. Fans wishing to see more of Sierra should follow her Instagram.