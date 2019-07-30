Tulsi Gabbard Says Her Lawsuit Against Google Is About The ‘Unchecked Power’ Of ‘Big Tech Monopolies’

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced last week that she is suing Google for allegedly blocking her from using its ad platform for six hours following the first presidential debate last month. Gabbard claims Google stifled her free speech and — per The Inquisitr — prevented her from connecting to potential supporters after her first introduction to many Americans.

During an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight Monday, Fox News reports that Gabbard spoke about her lawsuit, which she believes will show that Silicon Valley companies may have too much power and influence — something she believes Congress must act against.

“This is really about the unchecked power these big tech monopolies have over our public discourse and how this is a real threat to our freedom of speech and to our fair elections.”

“So this really isn’t about me, it’s about taking action on behalf of the American people,” she added. “Because we got to understand here if Google can do this to me, as a sitting member of Congress running for the highest office in the land, that means they can do this to any candidate running for any office around the country and frankly to any person in this country.”

This is QUITE a swing from @TulsiGabbard > “Kamala Harris is not qualified to serve as commander in chief … She’s got no background or experience in foreign policy and she lacks the temperament that is necessary for a commander in chief.”https://t.co/t5WPErYRPW — David Catanese (@davecatanese) July 23, 2019

Gabbard is suing Google for interfering with the election. She highlights multiple reports that she was the most-searched candidate on Google after the first Democratic debate on June 26 before her Google Ads account was suspended — allegedly for no reason at all. The 38-year-old Iraq War veteran claims that the actions against her are a reflection of Google’s dominance over internet searches and an indicator of the dangers of giving Big Tech so much power over public discourse. She believes that this power is a threat to core American values.

Per The Inquisitr, Gabbard recently made headlines when she attacked Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris for her lack of foreign policy experience. Gabbard claimed that Harris is not fit to serve as president, highlighted her lack of background or experience in foreign policy, and said that she doesn’t have the temperament for the position of president.

According to Gabbard, her experience in the Iraq War revealed to her the high cost of war and the consequences of having leaders in the White House, whether they’re Democrats or Republicans, that do not understand foreign policy. She claims that these types of leaders — of which Harris is apparently one — tend to be more swayed by the military-industrial complex.