Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies In Sexy Instagram Photo

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s bikini bodies are out of this world, and they’re proving it in their latest Instagram photo.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian took to her social media account to share a photo of herself and her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, standing side-by-side as they show off their toned figures in skimpy bikinis.

Kim dons a tiny black bikini with a classic triangle top that shows off her massive cleavage. She also dons matching bottoms that flaunt her flat tummy and toned abs, and adds a bright pink wrap to cover up her curvy backside.

Kardashian has her long, dark hair worn in a straight style that falls behind her back and adds a pink-and-white trucker hat to complete her look.

Meanwhile, Kendall rocks a skimpy leopard-print bikini with black trim. Jenner shows off her impressive abs, long, lean legs, toned arms, and cleavage in the swimwear, and also rocks a matching animal-print bucket hat on her head.

Kendall has her long, dark hair styled in loose waves that fall down her back and over her shoulder as she poses next to her big sister for a selfie taken in a mirror while the two were vacationing together.

In the caption of the photo, Kim reveals that she’s currently traveling, but that she always misses her beloved sisters when she’s gone.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are known for posting racy photos on social media, but they’re not usually together in the sexy snapshots.

However, earlier this year, the sisters did pose for a photo together as they both donned racy, skintight dresses. Kim wore a short, black number, while Kendall opted for a longer, lilac gown with a thigh-high slit.

In the photo, both Kardashian and Jenner sit on a set of steps and pull up their dresses in order to flaunt even more skin, giving fans a good look at their long, toned legs in the process.

While Kim may be the most talked-about of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kendall is very well-known all over the world thanks to her modeling career.

Jenner has walked the hottest runways, including the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and been spotted in ads for some of the most popular, and high-end, brands around the globe.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s lives by following the sisters on their social media accounts.