Victoria’s Secret Model Frida Aasen Goes Braless Under Open Shirt For New Instagram Photos

Frida Aasen is enjoying a bit of the indoors this week, as she showed her Instagram fans. On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of snapshots of herself in a living room in which she rocked a revealing attire that put her incredible figure in full evidence.

In the photos, Aasen is seen sitting on a carpeted floor as she rocks a white shirt featuring long sleeves and a plunging neckline that ties up at the front, just below Aasen’s sternum. As the second photo in the series shows, the Norwegian beauty left her shirt open at the front, showing that she is not wearing a bra underneath with plenty of sideboob showing.

The model teams her white top with a pair of patterned pants in gold, black and white. The pants sit slightly above her bellybutton, giving her whole outfit an elegant touch. According to the tag she includes with her post, her outfit is courtesy of Livin Cool. Aasen accessorized her look with a simple gold necklace.

In the first photo, the model is sitting with her ankles crossed as she rests her elbow on her knee. Aasen is looking at the camera, which is positioned above her, with an intent gaze and lips sightly pursed.

In the second photo, the model is sitting with her legs spread apart and torso leaning back, which gives the viewer a better look of her outfit. In this shot, she is giving a more fierce look at the viewer, making her baby blue eyes stand out. She is wearing her blonde hair in a middle part and down in naturally straight strands that cascade back over her shoulders. Aasen is wearing neutral makeup, embracing a more natural look.

The post — which Aasen shared with her more than half a million Instagram followers — garnered upwards of 10,000 likes and over 70 comments within just a couple of hours, promising to gather a whole lot more interactions as the day progresses. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Victoria’s Secret model took to the comments section to praise Aasen’s beauty and to express their admiration for the Kristiansand native.

Loading...

“Wow you are stunning,” one fan raved, trailing the comment with a star eyes emoji.

“You are awesome,” another fan chimed in.

“Frida you’re glowing,” a third fan added.