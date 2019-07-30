Tana Mongeau Bails On Honeymoon Hours After She And Jake Paul Got Hitched Amid Rumors Their Romance Is Staged

The honeymoon will apparently have to wait for Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau, and fans are growing increasingly suspicious about whether the marriage — or the relationship itself — is actually real.

Just hours after the YouTube stars got hitched in Las Vegas, Tana announced that Jake would be leaving for their European honeymoon on his own as she was forced to remain home for an undisclosed family emergency. Tana took to Twitter to share the news with fans, saying that their marriage was hit with hardship in just its second day.

“We’re both still recovering hard- Jake’s headed to Europe and i have to deal with a family emergency…. i’m gonna meet him there the second i can. so excited to decompress from the past few months of chaos & celebrate US with no one around,” Mongeau wrote in the series of tweets. “Sometimes God gives us hardships at really bad timing which sucks because i truly don’t want this to take away from all of the love i was surrounded by last night & in this life.”

The New York Post’s Page Six had spotted Jake Paul at the Las Vegas airport, passing through security with older brother Logan Paul. As the report noted, fans were a bit perplexed as to why Jake wouldn’t just stay behind with his wife if it was that important of an emergency. Many have questioned whether their relationship is genuine, with even Logan publicly expressing doubts that they are really in a relationship.

There has been plenty of controversy surrounding Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau’s whirlwind romance. The two have been accused of manufacturing the romance to draw more attention to themselves, and Vox noted that the entire live-streamed wedding ceremony at the Graffiti Mansion in Las Vegas seemed to be carefully crafted in order to get viral attention. The ceremony included a number of celebrity impersonators, what appeared to be a staged fight as the couple shared their first kiss, and Jake tearing up his wedding cake with a sword.

Loading...

Even before Tana Mongeau had to put the honeymoon on hold, there were some rough signs for her hours-old marriage. As Seventeen reported, Jake Paul was spotted partying on the Las Vegas strip with some random girls — and no Tana in sight — in the hours after the wedding ended. The girls were allegedly seen with arms around Jake as they headed back to a hotel room, the report added.