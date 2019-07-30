Viki Odintcova Pops Out Of A Sheer Bra In NSFW Pic

Viki Odintcova wore a revealing bra in a new social media update. Thanks to the sheer nature of the lingerie, the photo is too risque to share here. However, you can check it out on the photographer’s Instagram page.

The photo showed Viki standing inside a bathroom, as she sported a sheer bra and black bottoms. She also wore a garter belt, which clipped around her thighs.

Odintcova’s tan was accentuated in the photo, thanks to her tan lines peeking through. She faced the camera while folding her arms in front of her, looking over to her left for the shot and wearing her hair down. She also puckered her lips slightly. Her toned midriff was also on full display, as she kept things simple with no visible jewelry.

The photo has been liked over 71,000 times so far, as fans flooded the comments section with compliments. One follower tagged their friends and said the following.

“Hopefully this will cheer y’all up from the Monday blues,” they said.

Others joked with the photographer, Aleksandr Mavrin, about how he rarely posts photos of Viki. In fact, his feed is mostly filled with photos of Nata Lee instead.

“Marvin, how does Nat respond when you are filming other adorables?” asked a follower.

Meanwhile, Viki has been posting plenty of photos on her Instagram page. Her newest update was a sultry bedroom pic where she went topless and laid on her stomach.

The update consisted of two photos, one which showed her from her waist up, and another that was a closeup of her face. The first photo showed a peek of her chest as she laid her head on her arms.

In this image, Viki wore mascara and bright pink lipstick. She had her hair down, which glowed in the sun. The model accessorized with a necklace and a ring and placed a towel on her lower back to censor the image.

The second photo showed Odintcova from a slightly different angle, as she rested her head on her arm.

The photos received a ton of love from her fans, as they liked it over 153,000 times, with Odintcova’s international fan base leaving plenty of compliments. Many of the comments were written in Russian, with others responding in Spanish and English, among other languages.

“Your beauty is unmatched Viki, so please post the most you can, pics and videos,” asked an adoring fan.

“I love your eyes,” noted another follower, whose comment was echoed by many others.

“Fascinating as always,” stated an Instagram user.