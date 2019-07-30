Khloe Kardashian’s Little True Causes Cuteness Overload, Mom Consults A Guru In New Spiritual Bali Clip

Khloe Kardashian has been concentrating her main efforts on her daughter, who is as cute as can be.

The reality star-mogul posted adorable pictures of 1-year-old True on Instagram on July 30 for her 96.7 million followers to admire.

Many gushed about this sweet two-picture upload that saw the little girl wearing a black headwrap, a black sundress, and lots of jewelry, including sparkling diamond earrings and gold bracelets on each arm, one featuring a tiny gold heart.

One commented, “She’s sooo beautiful Khloe. So are her eyes green or brown? (They’re hazel like her mom’s eyes.)

Another begged, “Post more videos and pictures of true cuz they make my day. my favorite aries baby.” This fan added a heart-faced emoji and two emoji butterflies.

Another, who not so incidentally calls herself @truethompsonk, remarked, “Ugh Khloé you done so amazing with baby True I’m so proud of you I love you.” The commenter added a pink heart emoji for emphasis.

Khloe has been showing off her little girl a lot lately. She was the center of attention during Kris Jenner’s mom MJ’s birthday celebration when Khloe and her grandma kissed each of True’s chubby cheeks, as recently reported by The Inquisitr.

Meanwhile, a new Keeping Up for the Kardashians clip that ended up on the cutting room floor shows Khloe and sister Kourtney turning to a spiritual adviser for advice.

The two-minute video took place Bali in an exotic outdoor space that was apparently a sacred place. The women sat on basic chairs, surrounded by intricate golden faced columns and dividers, textile hangings and white marble steps.

In the perceptive clip, Suatma Yasa, a spiritual healer for the past 25 years, talked about both women while addressing them.

The healer informed Kourtney she is healthy but that her “weakness is [her] emotional management.”

Khloe whispered to her sister that this gifted man was correct.

Then, when he spoke about Khloe, the guru told her good news, saying she is “the kind of person who can determine [her] life.”

“You influence other people very quickly and you are good at it…but [one] condition, you have to be happy so the keyword is don’t let other people determine your destiny. Stop complaining about the past.”

After that, KoKo and Kourt took part in a cleansing ritual said to chase any bad feelings out of their systems. The guru put his hands on both sides of the Kardashian sisters’ heads while concentrating and then praying above each of the women.

So, as Khloe Kardashian continued to get good feelings about her 1-year-old daughter True, she tried to act like Suatma Yasa told her to act so she will actually be able to be the one to determine her own life’s path.