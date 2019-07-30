Get To Know Haley Stevens, ‘Bachelorette’ Frontrunner Jed Wyatt’s Ex-Girlfriend

During Tuesday night’s finale of The Bachelorette, spoilers hint that fans will be hearing quite a bit about Jed Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend. There have been a lot of rumors swirling around about how Hannah Brown’s season ends and teasers suggest that Jed’s prior relationship with singer Haley Stevens will play a prominent role in what goes down.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Haley came forward in June and shared a lot about her former relationship with Jed. Stevens revealed a lot of details about what she says went down, including that she and Jed had still been in a relationship as he left to film Hannah’s season.

It isn’t unheard of for former romantic partners to share tidbits with the press as their exes appear on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. However, what Haley has alleged has caused quite the stir and will seemingly be a topic that is front-and-center during Tuesday’s live After the Final Rose special.

Just who is Jed’s ex-girlfriend Haley? She is a country singer like he is and the 26-year-old also lives in Nashville, Tennessee like The Bachelorette contestant does.

Haley sings in the country group Sweet Leah with Julia Kate Snow and their website describes their sound as “rock and roll with a Southern soul.”

The singer’s personal website touts that she is a songwriter and guitarist in addition to being a singer. Haley apparently performed solo for quite some time before forming Sweet Leah and she has previously recorded a number of songs.

Haley has detailed that she started dating Jed last October and the two traveled to the Bahamas together very shortly before he left for The Bachelorette. Haley admits she knew Jed was doing the show, but he’d told her it was just to promote his music and that he’d be returning to his relationship with her after the show.

According to Haley, she and Jed never officially split up and he’d even told her he loved her as he was traveling to Los Angeles to begin filming. Haley says that her first encounter with Jed after he filmed Hannah’s Bachelorette season was when the two were performing at CMA Fest in June and she alleges that he essentially just ghosted her.

Since coming forward to share her experience in dating Jed, Haley has learned that The Bachelorette star seemingly cheated on her while the two were dating. Since her first media interview in June, she has done a podcast with spoiler king Reality Steve and she has tried to explain that she decided she wanted to tell her story rather than have others do it for her.

Not only has Haley previously talked with Reality Steve about her relationship with Jed, but she’s also prepared to chat with him again. The blogger revealed in his newest post that he’ll be recording more with Haley Wednesday morning to capture her reaction to what Jed says and does during The Bachelorette finale.

The Inquisitr previously revealed that Haley’s decision to come forward and talk about her relationship with Jed has had a direct impact on Hannah and where things stand for her now. Will all of the spoilers be right? How will Jed handle the questions he’ll be facing about his prior romance with Haley?

The Bachelorette fans are quite anxious to hear all of the answers that will be revealed Tuesday night during Part 2 of this season’s finale.