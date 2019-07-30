Wendy Williams Will Reportedly Not Join The ‘RHONY’ Cast Because The Show Is ‘Beneath Her’

Andy Cohen reportedly begged her to come aboard.

Wendy Williams will not be added to the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City for the show’s upcoming 12th season.

Although a recent report suggests that series creator Andy Cohen was “begging” the newly single talk show host to consider joining the show for at least one season, a new report has confirmed that there is no truth to the rumor.

“There’s absolutely no way Wendy would ever join the Housewives franchise,” a source told Page Six on July 30. “It’s beneath her.”

“But if she did do it, it would be the most-watched show on television!” the source continued.

According to the report, Williams has been chronicling her new life as a single woman ever since she filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter and during an appearance weeks ago on The Wendy Williams Show, Cohen commented on Williams’ split from her ex-partner and said he was so excited to see Williams out and about “in the city.”

“Your husband [Kevin Hunter] was not my biggest fan,” said Cohen. “I’ve been cheering you on for the last six years.”

That said, Williams won’t be taking her new life to the small screen in the form of a reality series and will instead be staying focused on her hit talk show.

Loading...

In June, a Radar Online report suggested that producers of The Real Housewives of New York City were preparing for some big changes ahead of the series’ upcoming 12th season and said that the only cast members who are currently safe from a potential firing are Bethenny Frankel, Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, and Dorinda Medley.

As for LuAnn de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, they are said to be on the chopping block. While the two women are the longest-running cast members of the series, an insider said de Lesseps, who is currently on probation following a controversial arrest in December 2017, is demanding a lot of money while Singer’s storyline has allegedly run its course.

Frankel and Mortimer are reportedly assisting producers with their supposed hunt for new cast members but already, the network executives are said to be eyeing three different potential additions, including Lauren Santo Domingo, the co-founder and chief brand officer of Moda Operandi, socialite Cornelia Guest, and model and Odd Mom Out star Byrdie Bell.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is expected to begin filming sometime later this year and will likely premiere next spring.