Jojo Babie Shows Off Booty In Thong Bodysuit & Promises To Be ‘Yours Forever’

Jojo Babie is known for her flirty photos and captions on her Instagram page. It’s part of what’s helped her create a huge fan base of over 9.3 million fans. Her newest photo featured the model in a blue, thong-cut bodysuit, which has her followers going wild.

Babie was spotted posing outside on what appears to be a rooftop patio. She faced her back to the camera, and playfully bent her left knee into the air. Her bare derriere was put on full display, as she looked over her left shoulder.

The model’s long hair cascaded down her back, which fell past her waist. She wore it down in loose waves, and also rocked deep blush and dark eyeliner.

Jojo gave a coy look, and she noted in the caption that she’s “yours forever.” Many of her fans also responded to her question about where they would like to be, if they could be anywhere in the world.

“Right there with youuuu baaaby [sic],” joked a fan.

Others echoed their sentiment, letting Jojo know that they would like to be with her, regardless of where that may be. There were several fans that noted that they wanted to hang out with her at the beach.

“Some where [sic] in Bali,” responded another follower.

“Fiji. Gorgeous pic!” exclaimed an Instagram fan.

The model routinely shares a variety of photos on her social media, which keeps her fans on their toes. With that being said, the last time that she shared a photo that accentuated her derriere was on July 21.

Jojo was spotted with her side to the camera as she took a selfie. She snapped the photo inside a gym and wore a skimpy workout outfit. This consisted of a dark green sports bra and camo-print booty shorts. The bottoms were arguably too small, as her derriere popped out.

Babie also wore her hair up in a large bun, and placed her right hand on her hip. She joked in the caption about how she was working on her “fitna**” and asked fans what they thought of it. Predictably, this flirty caption inspired many fans to leave a comment.

“No amount of camouflage could hide all of that fitnA**! Looking amazing as always!” said a fan.

“Keep working it. Looking like a knock out [sic],” encouraged another follower.

“Amazing keep doing what you’re doing it’s working,” commented an Instagram user, inserting the peach emoji in the middle of his comment.