Andy Cohen Hopes Lisa Vanderpump Will Return To ‘RHOBH,’ Says The ‘Door Will Be Open’

Find out if he thinks she'll return soon.

Andy Cohen is hoping to see Lisa Vanderpump follow in the footsteps of Bethenny Frankel and NeNe Leakes, both of whom returned to the Real Housewives franchise after taking some time off from their shows.

During a July 30 interview with Hollywood Life, Cohen spoke of the possibility of Vanderpump returning to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after announcing her exit nearly two months ago.

“I mean, look, NeNe [Leakes] left Atlanta for a bit. Bethenny [Frankel] left New York for a bit. You know, people come and go and hopefully…You know, they both came back,” Cohen pointed out.

As fans of the Real Housewives franchise will recall, Frankel left the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City after the show’s third season to pursue her spinoff series, Bethenny Ever After, and her short-lived talk show on FOX, Bethenny. Then, after filming three seasons of her spinoff, Frankel returned to The Real Housewives of New York City for Season 7 and has been appearing on the show in a full-time role ever since. As for Leakes, she left The Real Housewives of Atlanta after Season 7 but returned to the series for Season 10.

“So hopefully Lisa will come back, and if she doesn’t then I’m happy to watch her on Vanderpump Rules,” Cohen said.

In 2013, just under three years after the launch of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump was given her own spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, which is based out of her West Hollywood hotspot, SUR Restaurant, and currently, Vanderpump and her co-stars are in production on its eighth season.

Although Vanderpump won’t be appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, she is expected to be featured throughout the eighth season of her spinoff and was recently seen filming scenes for the show in Las Vegas.

As for her future on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Cohen said that while he is hopeful that she will one day return, he doesn’t think she’s be back “any time soon.” That said, the “door will be open” whoever she’s ready for a potential comeback.

Vanderpump officially confirmed she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons early last month, just before her co-stars were set to reunite and film the reunion special.

The third installment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion airs tonight, July 30 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.