Kailyn Lowry Claps Back In Dating App Storm, Confirms ‘Profile’ As Fan Points Out She’s Getting Paid For Pic

Kailyn Lowry has clapped back at a fan picking apart her recent Instagram update. On Monday, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram for a sponsored post promoting dating and friend-finding app Bumble. The photo of Kailyn rocking shorts and smiling for the camera came accompanied by a mention of the app, as well as Kailyn’s own experiences of loneliness and relocation struggles.

It looks like the update has caused a bit of a storm. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Kailyn’s fans were wondering why she is using Bumble and whether or not she has friends.

The situation appears to have progressed with the 27-year-old personally replying to one of the post’s most-liked comments.

“Guys she’s getting paid for this… she’s not actually looking for friends. Like she can’t find friends,” the fan wrote.

“I have a profile on there so…” Kailyn replied.

In fact, it looks like Kailyn has taken the time to reply to a fair few comments. One user threw the mother of three some shade with a suggestion that “we all know” the reason Kailyn is using Bumble.

“Ok,” Kailyn told the fan.

The star also took the time to respond to other fans.

Kailyn’s update proved popular overall, racking up over 48,000 likes. Over 518 comments were left. Clearly though, this star’s fans know how to spot a sponsored social media update.

When it comes to paid promotions from the MTV franchise’s stars, Kailyn is not alone. Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout has taken to the platform with promotions for controversial slimming tea brand Teami Blends. Likewise enjoying the perks of sponsored posts is former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham. The 28-year-old has partnered up with clothing brand Pretty Little Thing. Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has also cashed in as a promoter with a recent post for dieting brand Flat Tummy Co.

The brands being represented by some of Teen Mom‘s faces stretch beyond the MTV series’ stars, though. The Flat Tummy Co. brand promoted by Jenelle Evans has a more high-profile face. Khloe Kardashian has a deal with the company, although her controversial posts have proven major-headline makers with fans and celebrities slamming her for endorsing a diet product. Earlier this year, Khloe removed one of her Flat Tummy Co. promotions following a social media storm involving The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has, however, since returned to Instagram to promote the brand.

The Teami Blends brand promoted by Maci Bookout is also seen on other celebrity Instagram accounts. Rapper Cardi B and Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi have both taken to the platform for paid Teami Blends ads.