Fans Furious As Jenelle Evans Posts Photo Of David Eason With Pet Chickens After He Allegedly Shot Family Dog

Jenelle Evans took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture of husband David Eason with her daughter and their family’s pet chickens, and fans are not too happy about it.

Jenelle and David lost custody of their children for close to two months after allegations that David shot and killed their family dog. David has taken to social media to defend his actions, which not only cost them custody of their kids for several weeks but also led MTV to drop the couple from the cast of Teen Mom 2.

Since getting their kids back, Jenelle has taken to social media to show all the family activities they have packed into the final weeks of summer, which includes plenty of time with the family’s pet chickens. She shared a picture on Instagram showing David posing with daughter Ensley, who held one of the chickens, while another was perched on David’s shoulder.

The picture drew a very harsh response from many fans, who questioned whether David should be allowed around animals after allegedly killing the family dog just a few weeks before.

“Please god keep him away from animals,” one person wrote in the comment section.

“He gonna shoot the chicken if it pecks at her too?” another questioned.

There has been plenty of drama and uncertainty surrounding the claim that David Eason killed the family’s dog. A police investigation led to no charges in the matter but did raise questions about whether the dog was actually killed or if Jenelle was just making the claim in order to get some publicity. As local news affiliate WECT reported, police were not able to find any evidence that the dog was actually killed, and claimed that Jenelle admitted she never saw it actually being killed, either.

Police said they believe the whole thing was faked.

“Jenelle stated that the reason she filed the animal cruelty report was for the publicity and because she did not know where her dog was,” a news release from the sheriff’s department said. “The evidence collected indicates that the allegations of animal cruelty were fabricated. Therefore, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is closing this investigation. No charges will be filed in this case.”

Jenelle Evans has pushed back against the allegations, but fans are apparently not in the mood to forgive the Teen Mom 2 star for the alleged dog killing — and aren’t too happy about seeing David continuing to interact with the family’s other pets.