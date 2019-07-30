Sofia Vergara’s Tight Jeans & Tank Are Setting Instagram On Fire

Sofia Vergara is promoting her new collection in the hottest way possible. Over the past few weeks, the Modern Family star has been teasing her fall collection with Walmart by sharing a number of posts with her fans in outfits from the line. With each and every Instagram share, Sofia garners a lot of attention from her 16 million-plus followers, and the most recent post today was no exception.

In the stunning new photo, the brunette beauty poses in front of a gray-colored background. She leans her head back while striking a pose as her long, dark locks fall down her back. Vergara appears to be wearing a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. She accessorizes the look with a pair of dangly earrings and leopard-print high heels.

The actress’ stunning figure is on display in the photo as she dons a tight white tank top and a pair of jeans that are so snug, they seem to be painted on. The light denim jeans have a little bit of distressing on the knee as well as on the thigh. Vergara pairs the denim with a tight-fitting top that fits Sofia like a glove. Along with the tank, the stunner also rocks a pink leather jacket in the image.

The next photo in the deck is one of Vergara posing in the same exact outfit, only that particular photo is super zoomed in. In just a short time of the image going live on her account, it’s earned the mother of one plenty of attention with over 46,000 likes in addition to 230-plus comments. Some followers commented on the photo to let Vergara know that they would be purchasing a piece from the collection while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how amazing she looks.

“Flawless and ageless,” one follower commented.

“I bought sofia shirt at Walmart.com. and love the material. I wear it an got complimented.. very nice clothes collection. Oh by the way, the package comes with a gift from Sofia.. thank you, Sofia,” another fan chimed in.

“Want everything!!!!!” another Instagrammer wrote.

Loading...

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that the brunette bombshell and her husband, Joe Mangianello, were in the Big Apple together to promote their new film. In the photos that were shared by The Daily Mail, the famous duo enjoyed a night out after making their press rounds and looked like they were having the time of their lives in the process. Their film, Bottom of the 9th, is available to stream now.