‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: After The Beth Reveal – Who’s Married To Who & Possible Pregnancies

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will uncover the truth and find out that Phoebe is really his daughter Beth Avalon Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). When the news finally breaks, it seems as if it will have major repercussions across several storylines.

Whose Baby Is It Anyway?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise some emotional scenes during the week of August 5. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will hold the daughter that she gave birth to and realize that her feelings for “Phoebe” weren’t wishful thinking. She has always felt a special connection to the baby and now she will know that the love she felt for the little girl was fueled by maternal instinct.

However, Steffy has raised the baby as if she was her own. As far as Steffy was concerned, the adoption was legit and she was always going to be “Phoebe’s” mother. According to She Knows Soaps, Hope and Liam will break the news to Steffy next week. Of course, she will be broken. How will she cope when the baby is ripped from her arms or will Hope also take into consideration that Steffy is the only mother that Beth has ever known?

Liam & Hope Are Still Married

Now that Hope and Liam know that Beth is alive, another interesting question comes up. Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) filed Hope and Liam’s annulment on the grounds of physical incapacity, per The Inquisitr. Since Hope and Liam did not have any children, and Hope felt that she could not have any more, they met the requirements for the petition.

However, now that they know the truth it appears as if the grounds of their annulment are invalid. They have a child together and therefore Hope has the physical capacity to bear children. This would seem to indicate that Liam and Hope are still married. Therefore, her marriage to Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) could be declared void.

Possible Pregnancies

With all the drama during the last few months, there has been some frolicking between the sheets. Liam and Steffy slept together, while Thomas also drugged Hope so that she would sleep with him. There is always a possibility that Steffy or Hope could be pregnant and complicate matters even more.

There is another person who could be pregnant. Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) regularly hit the sheets during the past few months. It would provide an interesting twist if Flo is pregnant from a man who now despises her.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.