Alan Dershowitz Reportedly Said Only Prostitutes Should Be Prosecuted, Not The Men Who Hire Them

A recent article by The New Yorker reveals lots of interesting information about Alan Dershowitz, the high-profile defense attorney that worked to get convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein his 18-month sentence back in 2008.

The article highlights a 1985 article Dershowitz wrote in the Gainesville Sun, in which he suggested that men who seek to hire women for sexual services shouldn’t be arrested, but the women should.

A former female student of Dershowitz’s, who is now the chief executive of a nonprofit, recalled him speaking of his belief in class.

“He said, ‘Prostitutes know what they’re doing—they should be prosecuted. But you shouldn’t ruin the john’s life over that.’ If I had raised my hand to challenge that, I would have been singling myself out as—God forbid—a feminist.”

Dershowitz has also written about the importance of defending the accused in rape cases, and reportedly believes that it is a crucial application of the presumption of innocence.

“It is precisely because rape is so serious a crime that falsely accusing someone of rape should be regarded as an extremely serious crime as well,” he said. “Imagine yourself or a ‘loved one’ being falsely accused of raping a woman!”

Dershowitz’s past comments and approach to defense have raised eyebrows given the disturbing nature of the Epstein case. CNBC reports that the disgraced financier was recently served legal documents from a woman that claims he raped her when she was 15 and plans to sue him for sexual assault, rape, and battery.

Who’s more believable — Alan Dershowitz or his accuser Virginia Guiffre? Connie Bruce’s excellent, long-awaited story makes it clear: Virginia has credibility that Dershowitz lacks. This is the best Epstein-related story since the Miami Herald last year. https://t.co/oyo3yePJ3p — Joe Nocera (@opinion_joe) July 29, 2019

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. He was charged in 2008 with soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution — she was 17-years-old — and served 18 months with conditions that allowed for work release.

Per The Inquisitr, Epstein’s cell door was reportedly left unlocked during his prison stint, which was secured by a team that included Dershowitz. Insider reports that Epstein was also given “liberal access” to the attorney room with a TV.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, who was sheriff during the time Epstein was in custody, claims that “all aspects of the matter will be fully investigated to ensure total transparency and accountability.”

According to private investigator Michael Fisten, Epstein abused girls as young as 13 and once they “lost their braces and their pubescent look,” they were too old for him. At this point, he reportedly used them to recruit younger girls.