Samantha Hoopes Spreads Her Legs In Crochet Bikini In Throwback Photo For ‘Sports Illustrated’

Samantha Hoopes was featured for her sixth consecutive year in the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition this year, and her sizzling photo shoot continues to set pulses racing when it resurfaces on Instagram. That is what happened on Monday when the magazine took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots from her shoot in South Australia that will surely send temperatures soaring.

In the first photo of the post, the 28-year-old model is leaning back on a tree trunk as she rocks a brown crochet two-piece bikini that consists of a triangle top with two thin straps that tie up behind the model’s neck. The top also features itty-bitty cups that barely contain her chest, leaving quite a bit of underboob exposed. The model teamed her top with a matching crochet bottom that ties on the sides, sitting low on her frame in a way that leaves her incredibly toned abs fully visible. According to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the bikini Hoopes is wearing in this photo is by Monica Hansen Beachwear.

Hoopes is leaning back onto her right elbow with one leg up and the other down, both spread apart, with her stomach muscles engaged in a way that further accentuates her fit physique.

Hoopes is wearing her blonde hair swept over to one side and down in natural loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. The model is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. Hoopes is wearing a little brown eyeshadow and a cherry-hued tone on her lips, while bronzer helps accentuate her sun-kissed complexion and highlights the structure of her face.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared with its more than 2 million Instagram followers — had garnered upwards of 22,800 likes and nearly 150 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model and the magazine took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“So obsessed,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a fire and a heart eyes emoji.

“Wow damn you’re gorgeous,” another fan chimed in.

“Absolutely hot hot hot,” a third user added.

Meanwhile, on her own Instagram page, Hoopes has been sharing snippets of her baby bump, as the model gets ready to welcome her baby boy, who is expected to arrive next month.