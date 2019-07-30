Here’s How Jenelle Evans And David Eason Have Been Making Up For Lost Time After Regaining Custody Of Kids

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was unexpectedly an empty nester for a few months this summer, but now the reality television star has regained custody of her kids and is making up for lost time.

As Us Weekly noted, Jenelle has been busy packing activities into the summer after their 2-year-old daughter Ensley, Jenelle’s 5-year-old son Kaiser, and David’s 11-month-old daughter Maryssa were removed from the home. The couple lost custody after David allegedly shot and killed the family dog after he claimed that it bit his youngest daughter on the face.

The incident has led to plenty of drama, which included David taking to social media to defend his actions and Jenelle fending off accusation that she had made up the incident to gain more attention. Jenelle ultimately said that she and David were moving past the incident.

“We were on bad terms for almost a week. Didn’t talk much. He knows how upset it made me,” Jenelle wrote in her Instagram Story on July 8 (via Us Weekly). “Now that we are getting over this incident, our relationship has got a lot stronger. David has completed anger management as well.”

As the report noted, it took two months and a series of court appearances before Jenelle and David were able to regain custody of their children. In the weeks that have followed, Jenelle has used social media to show her fans how the family is making up for the time they lost over the summer. That includes raising chickens, enjoying some outings to the local swimming hole, and bonding at the beach.

In a post on Tuesday afternoon, Jenelle showed off a picture of the chickens.

While Jenelle may be making the most of the time she has with her kids, the incident cost her a lot personally. In the wake of the investigation of the dog-killing accusations, MTV announced that Jenelle and David were dropped from the cast of Teen Mom 2. Jenelle has taken the development a bit hard, taking to Twitter to criticize the network for firing her while standing by Amber Portwood amid her domestic violence arrest, but said that she is ready to move on from the reality television franchise that made her a star.

“I was upset, I’m still upset, but this is a new chapter for me and my family,” Evans, via USA Today. “It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”