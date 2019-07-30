Donald Trump Says He Expects To Face ‘Sleepy’ Joe Biden In 2020 Ahead Of Tuesday Debate

The president told reporters he planned to watch the Democratic debate Tuesday night.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he expected to face former Vice President Joe Biden in next year’s general election, per The Hill.

The president didn’t seem worried about a potential match between himself and the former vice president.

“So, what I think doesn’t mean anything, but I know the other people, I know him. I think he’s off his game by a lot, but personally, I think it’s going to be ‘Sleepy Joe.'”

“Sleepy Joe” is a nickname the president has previously given to the former vice president and current presidential hopeful.

Twenty candidates will square off beginning tonight in the second debate of the primary season. The debates, which will occur tonight and tomorrow on CNN, will offer a chance for the Democratic candidates to make their case as to why primary voters should elect them to be the party’s nominee against Trump.

As NPR noted, many candidates in the race have recently chosen to release policy proposals leading up to the Tuesday and Wednesday night debates.

Biden, notably, unveiled a plan last week to reform the criminal justice system. The plan is notable as many have said the 1994 omnibus anti-crime bill that Biden authored as a senator has created many of the present-day problems in the U.S. criminal justice system. As The Washington Post notes, Biden’s foray into criminal policy predates his 1994 work.

Poll: Joe Biden rebounds ahead of second round of 2020 Democratic debates while Kamala Harris slips https://t.co/R8RhtHMoDE pic.twitter.com/SZqx5fjsOo — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 29, 2019

In 1986, he pushed a bipartisan bill that created drug treatment programs and enacted stricter punishment for certain drug offenses. The bill notoriously created different penalties for the crystal rock crack form of cocaine over the powder form of the drug. This policy has come to be perceived as one of the most racially-slanted policies of all time, as it adversely impacted the black community, per The Washington Post.

Biden’s criminal justice reform proposal would undo some of his past criminal justice work. According to USA Today, the proposal would eliminate the distinction in sentencing between the forms of cocaine, and it would eliminate the federal death penalty, which the 1994 crime bill expanded.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, has announced plans to begin federal executions for the first time since 2003, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

Other recently unveiled policies include Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s plan to increase affordable housing, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney’s “Cities Fair Deal,” and a plan by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren to cancel student debt. As NPR noted, it’s not the first time Warren has mentioned it as part of her platform, though she recently introduced legislation in the Senate that would cancel around $600 billion in unpaid student debt, per NPR.