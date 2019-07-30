Kourtney Kardashian’s Paparazzi Bikini Pics Spark Fake News Accusations, Fans Straight-Up Confused

Kourtney Kardashian appears to have generated some confusion. Media outlets have been overflowing with recent pictures of the 40-year-old sunning herself on a sun-drenched Mediterranean break. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star kicked off her vacation in Corsica, France, although she’s moved on. As The Daily Mail reported on Monday, Kourtney switched up her French location for an Italian one.

Fresh photos of Kourtney in Sardinia, Italy have emerged. The Daily Mail papped the Poosh CEO on Tuesday with images showing the star rocking a red-and-black thong bikini as she enjoyed an ice cream on a yacht.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts on the recent snaps, although it would appear that viewers of the images have also been keeping up with Kourtney’s social media photos. The star recently updated her Instagram with a bikini picture.

Something about the disparity between the various sets of photos isn’t sitting right with the newspaper’s viewers.

“Where in God’s name did her mom belly go? In her yellow swimsuit it showed her tummy. STOP THE DAMN PHOTOSHOP. You were the perfect size for a mom and natural looking,” one fan wrote.

Their comment racked up over 55 likes in under two hours. The mentioned swimwear likely pertains to paparazzi images of Kourtney in the yellow bikini she wore over the weekend (seen below).

“FAKE NEWZZZZZZ!!!….” another fan wrote with suggestions that the star’s rear had been digitally edited.

This comment also proved popular with users giving it upvotes.

“The unedited pics are out there and they make this paid advertisement all that more laughable!” was another comment.

While this user didn’t specify which set of images they were referring to, their comment did appear to suggest being a touch confused.

“Where’s all the cellulite and lipo rolls from the other day?” another user asked.

When it comes to Photoshop accusations, this family has their fill. Seventeen has even collated a collection of all the instances it claims the Kardashian-Jenners digitally edited their images. Kylie Jenner has faced backlash over allegations that she has Photoshopped her Instagram photos. Likewise having faced suspect comments are sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian, plus supermodel Kendall Jenner.

Fans would likely argue that Kourtney looks great these days. The mother of three hasn’t been shy when it comes to flaunting her sizzling body in skimpy swimwear, but this fit and curvy star has nothing to hide. Kourtney’s display on Tuesday seemed to be living proof. Nonetheless, it seems that the flurry of paparazzi photos and Kourtney’s own Instagram images have left viewers confused.

