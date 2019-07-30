American ‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Sets Instagram On Fire With ‘Summer Vibe’ Jaw-Dropper

Playboy model Rachel Cook just posted a new photo to her Instagram page that is certainly raising temperatures among her followers. The American bombshell is known for her incredible figure, and she is teasing her fans with those delicious curves in this gorgeous snap.

Based on what Cook shared in her caption with this Instagram post, this is a throwback shot. However, it doesn’t look as if she has shared it on her page before, or if she did, it wasn’t posted recently. The geotag notes that the stunning picture was taken in Australia, and Rachel admitted she loves the summer vibe of this look.

The photo shows Rachel wearing a short denim dress with a hem that ends high on her thigh. The fitted cut of the dress hugs the curves of her physique and suits the former Playboy model perfectly. There is a zipper down the front of the garment from top to bottom, and Cook has it unzipped at the top just enough to reveal a bikini top peeking out from underneath.

Cook’s bikini top is a white triangle style that provides fairly minimal coverage and flaunts her cleavage. Rachel’s chestnut-colored locks are cascading over her shoulders in loose waves, and the Playboy model has her eyes mostly closed and her lips slightly parted as she teases a come-hither gaze.

Rachel’s Instagram following has been building steadily over the past few months, in large part due to sexy looks just like this one. Cook has around 2.5 million followers on the social media site at this point, and in just 30 minutes or so, this latest photo had already raked in more than 26,000 likes.

The 24-year-old model tagged the photographer who took the shot, and it turns out there’s another shot of Rachel from this same outing on the photographer’s page. It was posted last November, and Cook’s fans certainly will not want to miss seeing this sultry version.

Loading...

Rachel is still wearing the same denim dress and white bikini top in this other photo. However, she has the dress unzipped down to her waist, and this shows off her taut abs and a bit more cleavage.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Rachel and her boyfriend Tyler have been traveling the country all summer while living in their van. They are now in Washington and recent stops have included Montana and Colorado.

Life certainly seems to be treating Playboy model Rachel Cook well these days, and it definitely shows. The bombshell social media influencer always keeps her followers buzzing with sultry looks like these, and everybody will be anxious to see what she reveals next.