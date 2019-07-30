‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, July 31: Flo Stands Up To Shauna

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, July 31 reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will finally do the right thing. She will realize that she needs to come clean and tell Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that their daughter is alive. However, she needs to face her mother first, per Highlight Hollywood.

Flo has always regretted that she went along with Dr. Reese Buckingham’s plan. She pretended to be Beth’s birth mother and handed her over to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for the handsome price of $50,000. Ever since she signed over the baby, she has been battling her conscience. To make matters worse, she discovered that she was also a Logan and was heartily welcomed into the fold. Flo had to face a grieving Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) at work every day and know that she was contributing to her pain.

Although Flo has wanted to tell the truth for some time, several people have been opposed to this idea. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) doesn’t want her father to go to jail, while Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) knows that he will lose his wife if she knows the truth. They have consistently thwarted every effort she has made to tell Hope that her daughter is alive.

Another person who has always encouraged Flo’s silence is her mother, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). Up until Flo moved to Los Angeles, she has lived a relatively simple life. She was a croupier at a casino in Vegas, and she took a job as a waitress when she moved to L.A.

When Shauna realized that Flo’s family was wealthy, she wanted better for her daughter. She has repeatedly pointed out that Flo has everything going for her now. She lives in a big house, has a fancy job, a boyfriend, and a family that loves and supports her. Shauna doesn’t want Flo to lose everything that she thinks is her birthright.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Flo will have a heart-to-heart with her mother and tell her that she can no longer keep the secret. She needs to tell the truth and first open up to her boyfriend, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). Shauna will realize that she needs to let her daughter do what’s right for her even if it costs her her future.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.