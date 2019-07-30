Prince Harry Says He And Meghan Markle Will Have 2 Kids ‘Maximum’

The Duke of Sussex interviewed primatologist Jane Goodall for the September issue of 'British Vogue.'

Prince Harry said that he and his wife Meghan Markle will only ever be a family of four.

The Duke of Sussex interviewed Jane Goodall for the September issue of British Vogue, which Markle was a guest editor, and he told the primatologist that becoming a father has changed his perspective on the world as well as has reinforced his concerns for the environment.

He said the destruction of the environment was “terrifying.” The duke said that having his first child, Archie Harrison, in May made that feeling intensify, according to People.

“We are already living in it. We are the frog in the water and it’s already been brought to the boil,” said Harry.

Harry told Goodall that he wanted to dedicate himself to the cause even before having children.

“Not too many!” said the primatologist.

“Two, maximum!” said the royal.

This isn’t the first time Harry has hinted at having a smaller family.

Before the duke and duchess announced the arrival of their first child, Harry laughed off a suggestion from a well-wisher in Ireland that he and Markle will have a large brood.

In July 2018, the couple greeted fans in Dublin where a woman told Harry, “My husband also has red hair and he gave me five children.”

“Five children? Too many!” said the duke, according to People.

Harry and Goodall also discussed how her studies of primates have formed her feelings on human beings. The duke drew some parallels to how humans exhibit racist behavior learned in the environment where they’re brought up.

“Despite the fact that if you go up to someone and say, ‘What you’ve just said, or the way that you’ve behaved, is racist’ — they’ll turn around and say, ‘I’m not a racist.'”

Goodall visited Frogmore Cottage, where the duke and duchess live, where she met their son.

“He’s very cute and very gentle,” said Goodall of the newest royal.

Markle said in her editor’s letter that she was working on this issue of Vogue while she was pregnant with Archie.

“By the time you hold this issue in your hands, my husband and I will be holding our three-month-old baby boy in ours. It’s a very special time for me personally, on so many levels.”

The topic of the issue is called “Forces for Change,” which features 15 women who affect change, including actress Jane Fonda, climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, according to CNN.

The issue also features a conversation between Markle and former first lady Michelle Obama.

It will go on sale on August 2.

The duke and duchess will take their conservation efforts with them on their next trip to South Africa. This will be their first official trip as a family.