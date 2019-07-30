Brielle Biermann Flaunts Mystery Man & Curves In Skintight Dress At Tana Mongeau & Jake Paul’s Wedding

Brielle and her new man were spotted getting cozy.

Brielle Biermann, 22, was spotted with a new man at YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul’s Las Vegas wedding, reports People. On Sunday, the Don’t Be Tardy star was seen getting cozy with her date, putting her hand on his waist inside the Graffiti Mansion wedding venue.

Tana and Jake live streamed their nuptials for their fans to enjoy. However, the couple has not filed for a marriage license. Since the pair’s engagement, fans and Jake’s own brother, Logan, have speculated the relationship is a publicity stunt, noted Page Six.

Whether or not the wedding was real, Brielle and her date looked adorable in their formal wear. According to People, the 22-year-old wore a figure-hugging, off-the-shoulder white silk dress. Her tasteful cleavage was on full display. She accessorized her look with gold heels and earrings. Her long, blonde hair was styled in loose waves. Her unnamed beau looked dashing in a blush-colored suit jacket, black pants, and black dress shoes.

The reality star was recently dating on-again, off-again boyfriend, Slade Osborne. The couple first called it quits in 2015, but later rekindled the romance on the latest season of Don’t Be Tardy. Despite the pair looking affectionate in Miami during the fall, Brielle revealed she was single in February.

“I’m definitely not looking for a relationship now, but I am dating,” the beautiful blond told People. “I’ve been in steady relationships since I was like, 14, so I feel like I want to just focus on myself now and what I want out of life and date around a bit. It’s time to be me.”

As reported by People, Brielle Biermann’s ex-boyfriend Michael Kopech, 23, proposed to Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan, 27, in June. The Chicago White Sox pitcher popped the question in front of a waterfall in Mooney Falls, Arizona.

“So I’ll start with the obvious: I love you. I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly…,” Brielle’s ex wrote in an Instagram post. “We know this is forever. Why would we wait?”

Loading...

According to People, Brielle spoke about her split from the baseball player in February. She revealed she had a difficult time filming scenes for her family’s hit reality show during their breakup. She noted moving into her first apartment was a welcomed distraction.

In June, it was revealed on Instagram that the reality star joined Tinder.

To see more of Brielle, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Don’t Be Tardy on Bravo.