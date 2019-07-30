Elizabeth Hurley Defies Age & Flaunts ‘Smokin’ Body In Teeny Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley continues to defy age with every photo she shares on Instagram. Tuesday was no different when the actress posted a snap in which she was wearing a skimpy bikini that showed off her fabulous figure.

In the shot, Hurley stood outside against summer foliage in a blue and white patterned two-piece. Her skin glowed in the outside lighting, and the contrast of the bright green background emphasized the model’s gorgeous body. Hurley’s makeup was flawless with a natural tone and pink highlights on her cheeks and lips. She wore her tresses down in loose waves over her shoulders. Giving the camera a coy look, she was the definition of sexy.

The cover girl’s 1.3 million fans loved the shot, and many were quick to compliment the beauty on looking so good for her 54 years.

“you’re still smoking,” wrote one fan.

“Woman, you ain’t getting older. That’s interesting,” pointed out another.

“Do you ever age @elizabethhurley1 you are absolutely perfect,” one follower wrote.

“please keep showing your beautiful body,” one fan said.

“Smokin you’re still so unbelievably pretty and fit,” another follower wrote.

“Such a Young Look…!!” said another.

“Wow age is just a number for sure when you see a post like that!!! Looking amazing,” one fan said.

“Heatwave!” another fan joked.

“That view is amazing,” one follower joked.

“You have the most amazing body. All I can say is WOW!” another said.

It’s certainly not unusual for Hurley to have her followers raving over her photos. She often shares photos of her swimwear line with her followers — and never seems to disappoint with any of them. From one-piece numbers to skimpy bikinis, she can rock a bathing suit just like women half her age.

Loading...

The former face of Estee Lauder also happens to look amazing in just about everything else she wears.

Fans of the actress will remember that she became a household name in 1994 after she wore a jaw-dropping Versace ensemble with a plunging neckline that was held together with gold safety pins to the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral. Amazingly, she seems to have the same body she had more than 20 years ago.

The beauty recently revealed that she is set to play Marvel comics villain and sorceress Morgan le Fay, in Season 3 of the Hulu series Runaways.

Fans wanting to stay up-to-date with Hurley’s posts can follow her on all of her social media accounts.