Watch FC Bayern Munich Vs. Fenerbahçe SK Live Stream: Preseason Audi Cup 2nd Semifinal, Start Time, Preview

German Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munich look to cap a largely successful preseason when they face 19-time Turkish champs Fenerbahçe SK.

German Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munich are just four days out from playing their first meaningful game of the 2019-2020 season, a Der Klassiker matchup in the German Super Cup when they face arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund, per Soccerway. But the Reds get one more chance to tune up for the season in the 2019 Audi Cup invitational tournament, which they open with a semifinal match against 19-time Turkish champions Fenerbahçe SK on Tuesday. The winner returns on Wednesday to face last season’s English Premier League 4th-place finishers Tottenham Hotspur, who scored a 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first Audi Cup semi, earlier on Tuesday. Bayern will try to handle the Turkish side later the same night, in a match that will live stream from Allianz Arena.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the FC Bayern Munich vs. Fenerbahçe SK 2019 Audi Cup preseason semifinal showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 75,000-seat Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday, July 30. The start time will be one hour later on Turkey Time in that country, 9:30 p.m.

Fans in England and throughout the United Kingdom can catch the kickoff at 7:30 p.m. British Summer Time. In the United States, the game gets underway at 2:30 p.m. EDT, 11:30 a.m. PDT. In India, the game starts at midnight India Standard Time, and in Japan, the Die Roten vs. Sarı Kanaryalar semifinal kicks off at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, July 31.

Though the real purpose of the Audi Cup for Bayern is to get in shape for what will certainly be a grueling campaign to take their record eighth consecutive Bundesliga title, and to better their UEFA Champions League performance from last season that saw them last no further than the Round of 16, going out to eventual champions Liverpool, Bayern star Thomas Mueller says that winning the Audi Cup tournament is an important goal for his team, according to FCBayern.com.

“A victory, especially in front of our own fans in a full stadium, is of great importance,” the 29-year-old said, adding that the four-team competition is “the final acid test” before Bayern starts playing games that matter this coming weekend.

Bayern opened the preseason with a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, but rebounded by beating Real Madrid and AC Milan heading into Tuesday’s match.

Former Werder Bremen forward Max Kruse forward returns to Germany after signing with Turkish side Fenerbahçe. Oliver Hardt / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the FC Bayern Munich vs. Fenerbahçe SK Tuesday Audi Cup semifinal, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media network ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription requires a fee of $4.99 per month, but also includes a seven-day free trial period, giving fans an opportunity to watch the Reds vs. Yellow Canaries preseason contest at no charge.

In Germany, ZDF will show the match, while in Turkey, D Smart is set to live stream the Audi Cup.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by ITV Hub. And in Spain, the FC Bayern München vs. Fenerbahçe SK showdown will be streamed live by TeleMadrid. In Japan, the DAZN Japan sports streaming service carries the match. In Canada, the Audi Cup preseason match will be streamed live on the DAZN Canada sports platform. Viewers in India can view a live stream via Sony Ten 2.

In much of Africa, the semifinal preseason match will live stream via Super Sport. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of FC Bayern Munich vs. Fenerbahçe SK, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.