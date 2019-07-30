Camille Grammer Breaks Down Over Wedding At The ‘RHOBH’ Reunion, Erika Jayne Comes To Her Defense

Camille Grammer was called out for her wishy washy behavior at the reunion.

Camille Grammer will be seen under fire on tonight’s conclusion of the three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion special.

In a sneak peek at the new episode shared by Bravo TV, Grammer’s co-stars, including Denise Richards, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley, will be seen voicing their opinions about Grammer’s recent behavior on the show before Erika Jayne steps in to defend her against their rants.

“I’m really hurt by you ladies,” Grammer begins before quickly slamming Teddi Mellencamp for a comment she made at her wedding.

“It was a great wedding and then Teddi said the best part of it was the departure,” Grammer says.

As fans of the series will recall, a number of Grammer’s co-stars suggested she was acting one way towards them and another way towards Lisa Vanderpump after coming across an interview she did during their trip to Hawaii. However, Richards doesn’t believe Grammer has much of a right to be upset, especially considering the things she said about the cast during Season 9.

According to Richards, Grammer’s problem is that she doesn’t think before she speaks.

“Denise, stop it. It is not true,” Jayne interjects.

Although Jayne doesn’t agree with Richards’ sentiments, Kemsley appears to be with her completely and adds that when Grammer tells her things, she doesn’t trust that they are necessarily true.

Grammer was also slammed at the reunion for failing to be genuine with the other ladies.

After the June 5 filming of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion, Grammer was noticeably absent as her co-stars visited Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles for a post-filming date. Then, over a month later, it was noted that Grammer had allegedly been getting the silent treatment from the rest of the cast due to the way in which she behaved during the taping.

“None of the other ladies are speaking to Camille right now since the reunion,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life earlier this month. “They felt she came just to cause drama and ratings. They also feel she’s only talking to [Lisa Vanderpump] to cause drama, as she hasn’t said the nicest things about her both on and off camera this year. It’s sad.”

Grammer appeared in a part-time role on the show’s ninth season.

To see more of Grammer and her co-stars, don’t miss Tuesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.