Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Amazing Abs And Perky Derriere In Tiny Bikini While Enjoying Ice Cream On A Yacht

The reality star looked amazing in her skimpy bikini.

Kourtney Kardashian has been enjoying the sun and showing off her amazing body on a European family vacation, reports The Daily Mail.

While on a yacht in the Sardinia sea, the mother of three looked smoking-hot in a barely-there bikini. Her toned abs and perky derriere were on full display in a terracotta-and-black striped bikini. The 40-year-old looked like a bronze goddess as she sunbathed, while sipping drinks, in her thong bikini. Her dark tresses were in messy, sexy waves, and she accessorized her look with a pair of mirrored sunglasses.

The usually health-conscious Kourtney was photographed enjoying ice cream. The treat is rare for the eldest Kardashian sister, as Kourtney attributes her incredible bikini body to her keto diet. However, she recently acknowledged the diet is sometimes not convenient.

“Starting keto isn’t the hard part. I’m usually excited and generally looking forward to the way I feel on it. Staying with it is the hard part,” she revealed on her blog, Poosh. “It’s not even about willpower as much as it is convenient. Running around with my kids, attending events and meetings, and keeping myself fuelled for my busy schedule is the real challenge.”

The reality star noted she gave up on keto two-and-half years ago. She decided to go back on the strict diet this summer in order to look and feel her best.

“I want to look and feel my best. My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and a half years ago, when I did it for two months,” she explained.

According to E! News, the social media mogul will occasionally indulge in ice cream or pizza. However, to maintain Kourtney’s tiny, 98-lb. frame, the reality star usually stays away from sugar and dairy. In addition, she works out at least five times a week. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star revealed being a mother to three children had previously made it difficult for her to have an exercise regimen. However, she now makes it a priority to stay fit.

During her morning workouts, Kourtney will warm up with some quick cardio. She will then either use a Stairmaster or Pilates reformer as a form of strength training. The television personality also likes to use resistance bands, kettlebells, and sandbags to maintain her toned glutes.

To see more of Kourtney, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on the E! network.