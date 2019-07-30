Reality Steve Doubles Down On ‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers For Hannah B.’s Finale & Status With Final Rose Pick

Tuesday night, Hannah Brown’s status with her final rose recipient will finally be revealed. The Bachelorette spoilers from gossip king Reality Steve have teased that a lot has happened since Hannah picked her guy in Greece, and fans will get to hear from both Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt during the July 30 finale. Heading into this last show of the season, Reality Steve is doubling down on what he says has happened prior to this live After the Final Rose special.

Viewers watched Monday night as Hannah eliminated Peter Weber and introduced both Jed and Tyler to her family. Those family meetings didn’t go as she expected, and she struggled as she had her last-chance dates with both men. Many fans would say that the writing is on the wall regarding what comes next, and things do seem to be syncing up with Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers.

In his new blog post, Reality Steve says that what he has reported over the past couple of months remains accurate. His Bachelorette spoilers did originally indicate that Hannah got engaged to Tyler. However, he changed his teasers about a month after Brown’s season debuted, and he maintains that Hannah’s final rose went to Jed and the two initially got engaged in Greece.

Just hours after Reality Steve’s spoilers changed, Jed’s ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens spoke out about her relationship with him. As The Inquisitr recently shared, all of this reportedly turned everything upside down for Hannah and Jed. Brown is said to have broken off her engagement with Wyatt and supposedly the two are not on good terms now.

Monday night’s episode and the preview for Tuesday’s show certainly seemed to hint at all of these Bachelorette spoilers being accurate. As Reality Steve noted, it seems virtually guaranteed that Hannah wouldn’t have revealed the juicy windmill scoop she did during the latest live segment if she was currently engaged to Tyler or Jed.

In addition, the preview for these last two hours shows Hannah upset and questioning somebody over how they could have possibly thought they were ready to get engaged. Reality Steve’s spoilers have indicated that Hannah’s split with Jed was filmed, much like what everybody saw when Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke up with Becca Kufrin during his finale last year. It looks as if that teaser moment from the sneak peek with Hannah is from her talk in front of the cameras with Jed.

Plenty of fans will question whether Reality Steve’s spoilers are right. Not only that, but many Bachelorette viewers are hoping that Hannah and Tyler will reunite or perhaps already have.

Tuesday’s ATFR is done live, so nobody knows for certain what will happen. However, Reality Steve insists that Hannah and Tyler have not been in touch and that he’s hearing there’s no reunion on the horizon.

“All I can tell you is what I’ve been told and that’s that she’s done with Jed and she and Tyler are not a thing… We’ll all get our answers tonight. It certainly will be one of the more dramatic finales we’ve ever seen. Whether Hannah stands up to Jed, takes him back, etc, we’ve really never seen anything like this because no one’s f***ed up as much as Jed did post show. Get your popcorn ready.”

For those fans who haven’t followed along with Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers over the last couple of months, they are definitely in for some shockers Tuesday night. Even for those who are spoiled, there may be some surprises on the way.

Is Hannah Brown single now and is there any chance she’ll reunite with one of her final guys? The Bachelorette spoilers hint that it’s going to be a wild two-hour finale airing on Tuesday night, and viewers will not want to miss a minute of the action ahead.