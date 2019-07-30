‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Kirpa Sudick Goes Topless On Social Media

Bachelor in Paradise star Kirpa Sudick gave her 87,600 Instagram followers something to talk about with her newest photo.

Kirpa appeared on the latest season of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood, but she was eliminated in the seventh week. While she didn’t find love, fans can hope that she will meet “The One” this summer. Bachelor in Paradise has wrapped up filming already, and fans can look forward to its premiere on Monday, August 5.

The TV star’s newest social media post showed her wearing only ripped jeans as she sat in a high stool. The photo was taken against a white backdrop as Kirpa sat up and covered her chest with her left hand. Her jeans were light denim with a high waist, and featured a couple of large rips on her upper thighs.

Kirpa also went barefoot, and kept things simple with no jewelry. Her hair was worn down in loose waves.

This was the second photo she posted in the span of a few days. Her prior update showed her going braless and shirtless under a denim jacket.

Kirpa posed facing the camera straight on, and let her hair down in a heavy right part. The jacket she wore fell down her shoulders, as she placed her left hand in front of her chest. She wore matching light denim pants. The backdrop was a light peach-pinkish hue.

The photo garnered over 6,300 likes, and prompted her fellow BiP cast members to react.

This included three fire emoji from Caelynn Miller-Keyes, along with a compliment from Nicole Lopez-Alvar.

“SIS SNAPPED freaking love you / teach me how to be like you,” said Nicole.

That’s not to mention that James McCoy Taylor, former Bachelorette contestant, stopped by with a comment.

“Killin it! And I’m right down the road from you,” he said.

Other fans gushed about Kirpa in the comments. One fan in particular noticed that she fell off of social media for several days, and sounded excited to see a new update from her.

Loading...

“Yaaaaaaaaassssss!!! I’ve been waiting a week for a new photo and to say it was worth the wait, would be an understatement. You’re gorgeous and please accept my final [rose],” they asked, following the remark with a long string of rose emoji.

“I actually CANT DEAL WITH UR LEVEL OF HOTNESS. This is my new screen saver and Christmas card. Ok bye,” said another follower.

Fans can look forward to seeing Kirpa during the upcoming season of BiP. In the meantime, we can hope that she’ll keep sharing more photos.