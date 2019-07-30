Brazilian Bombshell Gizele Oliveira Rocks Cheeky Polka Dot Bikini In The Pool In Steamy New Video

Gizele Oliveira is showing off her incredible figure again in an eye-catching new Instagram post that certainly doesn’t disappoint.

The upload was shared on Tuesday, July 30, and included a short video clip of the Victoria’s Secret model diving into the refreshing, crystal clear water of a luxurious pool. While there was no geotag included on the post, those following the model on Instagram for some time know that she has been spending some time vacationing in Newport Rhode Island, and it is very possible that was where the moment was captured.

Gizele’s 1.2 million followers were not even given a glimpse of her face in the latest upload, but they definitely did not seem tom ind. Instead, they got a good glimpse at the Brazilian bombshell’s curvaceous backside that was left nearly completely on display in her itty-bitty swim attire that left very little to the imagination.

The beauty sent pulses racing in a skimpy grey number that was adorned with white polka dots and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. It was unclear as to the style of her bikini top, though the thin strap keeping it up left her back almost completely bare and showed off her all-over deep tan. It was the minuscule lower half of the set that captivated her audience, and just a first look at Gizele’s upload explains exactly why. The dangerously cheeky number hardly provided any coverage to the babe’s famous curves, leaving her peachy derriere and long, toned legs completely exposed as she made a delicate splash in the refreshing water. Its waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and slender frame.

One glance at the steamy post explains exactly why it racked up nearly 80,000 views after just four hours of going live on Instagram. It also earned more than 22,000 likes and dozens of comments with compliments for the brunette beauty’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look incredible,” one person wrote, while another called Gizele a “queen.”

“Your rear end is very on point,” commented a third.

Of course, this is hardly the first time that Gizele has slipped into some scandalous swimwear this summer. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently shared another sizzling upload to her feed that included not one, but two snaps of her lounging on the beach. The photos saw the model bringing some serious heat in a tiny black-and-gold bikini that put nearly every inch of her jaw-dropping figure on display, driving her fans absolutely wild.