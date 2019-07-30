Maci Bookout’s Kids Are In A Rare Instagram Pic That’s Basically Gone Unnoticed

Fans of Maci Bookout tend to get their fix of the Teen Mom OG star and her kids via one of two ways: either they watch the hit MTV show or they follow Maci on Instagram. The 27-year-old will share snaps of herself, husband Taylor McKinney, and her three kids to the platform, but there’s a picture floating around that not many fans have noticed.

Maci and Taylor’s Things That Matter lifestyle brand has its own Instagram account. The popular athleisurewear range that includes adult, child, and baby apparel uses models for its promo, but it likewise includes Maci and Taylor alongside the three kids that they’re raising. Maci and Taylor are parents to Maverick and Jayde with the couple also jointly parenting Maci’s eldest son Bentley – Taylor is not Bentley’s father.

On Monday, Things That Matter shared a sweet snap of Maverick and Jayde modeling the range’s merch. The photo showed Jayde on the left with her younger brother on the right. Both children were stylishly clad in jeans and t-shirts bearing the brand’s logo. While Jayde was looking right into the camera with a forthright gaze and her hands on her hips, Maverick was looking downwards and sideways with body language mimicking his older sibling’s.

It looks like Maci’s fans have mostly missed the snap. The update had racked up over 5,700 likes within 23 hours of going live, but that’s nothing compared to the response Maci received for a joint family update earlier this month: this one raked in over 427,000 likes.

While the above photo had more time to garner up the likes with its mid-July date, there’s no denying that likes for posts on Maci’s own Instagram far outrank those made on the Things That Matter account. For comparison, a photo of Maci’s kids posted to Things That Matter’s Instagram back in June still only sits at just over 7,000 likes.

Although followers of Maci’s Instagram may choose to follow the star’s own social media over the account promoting her merch, they are likely aware of its existence. Maci regularly takes to her Instagram to showcase looks from the clothing offered by her brand. Teen Mom OG also shows Maci and Taylor working hard to make their business work.

When it comes to Teen Mom stars branching out into all things entrepreneurial, Maci and Taylor aren’t alone. Kailyn Lowry has a CBD haircare brand. Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer have collaborated with retailer Itzy Ritzy. Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham links to a CBD business on her Instagram handle.

Fans wishing to see more of Maci and her family should follow the star’s Instagram.