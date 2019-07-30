Massive Manhunt Continues For Kam McLeod & Bryer Schmegelsky, Who Are Believed To Have Murdered 3 Victims

The young men are wanted for the murder of a Canadian, an American and an Australian.

The manhunt continues for two teenage murder suspects who are believed to have killed a Canadian, an American, and an Australian, Fox News reports. Meanwhile, new information reveals that the men were briefly in police custody before being mistakenly let go.

The Murders

As Yahoo News reported last week, American Chynna Noelle Deese, 24, and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Robertson Fowler, 23, were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds on Monday, July 15, in a remote area of the northern Canadian Rockies. Fowler had been living in Canada, while Deese was in the country to visit him; the two were believed to be touring Canada’s national parks.

On July 19, a third body was found, as CNN reported, not far from the site of a vehicle fire the police were investigating. At the time, police couldn’t identify the victim, believed to be in his 50’s or 60’s. He’s since been identified by The Guardian as a Vancouver botanist, though his name was not revealed at the time. Global News identifies him as Leonard Dyck.

The Suspects

As police in Canada were discovering bodies, two young men had disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

The burned-out vehicle that police were investigating when they found the body of the unidentified Vancouver botanist belonged to two men, Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18. The men had told their families that they were going to look for work, but had not been heard from and had been reported missing.

Canadian police on Monday said they have not found two murder suspects in an area of northern Manitoba they had searched for 24 hours after receiving a tip on the teenagers' possible location https://t.co/INSUfFRB3l — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 29, 2019

On July 23, the two men were officially named suspects in the deaths of Deese and Fowler, and were deemed to be possibly linked to the death of the third man.

The men are considered armed and dangerous and residents are warned not to approach them.

The Manhunt

Loading...

Over the past two weeks, police have been searching for the two men in the remote Canadian wilderness. Authorities have been stymied by a frustrating series of close calls.

For example, on July 21, a Cold Lake, Alberta resident noticed two young men having vehicle trouble. He helped them, only to later realize they were the missing/wanted teens. On July 28, in York Landing, Manitoba, area residents spotted two young men, believed to be the suspects, scavenging through trash for food.

In one particularly frustrating close call, the men were stopped by deputies, looking for alcohol on a dry First Nations reservation. But police, who were unaware that they were wanted and found no contraband, let them go.

Meanwhile, police are searching cabins, roads, railways, houses, and elsewhere for the missing men, even expanding the search to the use of aircraft.