Denise Richards Fires Back At Camille Grammer For Downplaying Her Experience With The Woolsey Fire Of Malibu

The ladies go head-to-head on tonight's 'RHOBH' reunion.

Denise Richards doesn’t understand why Camille Grammer believes their experiences with the Woolsey fire of Malibu, California, aren’t comparable.

During tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards and Grammer will be seen facing off over what they endured as the fires ripped through the hills and mountains of Los Angeles, destroying many homes completely, including the home of Grammer and her family.

“Look, it’s stuff. For me, it was my kids and my dogs because it was moving so fast, we had to get the hell out,” Richards explained to host Andy Cohen in a sneak peek shared by E! News on Jul 29.

As Richards and her family, including husband Aaron Phypers and her three children, Sam, Lola, and Eloise, evacuated the area at the end of last year, Grammer and her family were evacuated as well. Sadly, Grammer’s home was completely lost. While both women surely went through a very emotional time as a result of the fires, Grammer said that Richards’ experiences didn’t compare to hers because her Malibu home was rented.

“I don’t know what would give her the reason to think that. I was very empathetic. I had texted you, I called you during that time, we talked so many times and who gives a sh*t if it’s rented?” Richards replied.

“What did I ever do to you for you to even say something like that where you wouldn’t think I was empathetic?” she continued.

But Grammer couldn’t offer her any explanation for her dismissive comment. Instead, she apologized and said that she had “no answer” to Richards’ question.

According to Richards, Grammer’s mean comments were the perfect example of why she and her co-stars felt that Grammer should be thinking before she speaks. As Richards explained, Grammer has said some “extremely hurtful things” to the cast and often, the things she’s said are completely false.

In closing, Richards reminded Grammer that she was nothing but kind and supportive of her throughout production on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Richards was brought to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year in a full-time role for Season 9 after previously appearing on the show in a cameo role.

To see more of Richards, Grammer, and their co-stars, don’t miss tonight’s third installment of the three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.