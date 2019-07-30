American Model Cindy Prado Flaunts Killer Curves In Tiny Orange Bikini In Italy

Cindy Prado is enjoying the first month of summer by vacationing on the paradisaical coast of Italy, but she is carving time out of her fun-filled days of keep her Instagram fans up to date on her goings-on. On Tuesday, the American Instagram model took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snaps in which she flaunted her killer curves in a tiny swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

In the photos, the 27-year-old Florida native is sitting on the edge of a balcony in Capri, Italy — as the geotag she includes with the her post indicates — while she rocks a bright orange two-piece swimsuit. The suit consists of a straight-cut top with two spaghetti straps that go over the model’s shoulders. It also features a low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest, putting her buxom figure on full display.

The model teams her top with a matching orange bottom that barely covers anything. Its spaghetti straps sit high on her sides and low at the front, accentuating her hourglass physique by contrasting her full, wide hips with her itty bitty waist. According to the tag Prado shares with her post, the two-piece she is wearing is from White Fox Boutique.

Prado accessorizes her look with a light mesh beach skirt that she is wearing wrapped around her waist.

In the first photo, the model is sitting with her right leg up as she holds a book in her hands. In the second photo, she is still holding the book but she is leaning her torso back with her eyes closed. The third photo shows her sitting with her body facing the camera. The model is wearing her blonde highlighted hair swept over to one side and down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest.

The post — which Prado shared with her 785,000 followers — garnered over 7,000 likes and upwards of 150 comments in just about an hour, promising to rack up quite a bit more interactions a the day progresses. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for Prado.

“Enjoy! It is so beautiful there,” one user chimed in.

“Effortless and flawless,” another fan raved.

“I can’t with you,” a third fan added, trailing the comment with a series of fire emoji.

