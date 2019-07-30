Demi Rose Mawby Sizzles In Tiny Gold Dress, Flaunts Insane Hourglass Figure As She Embraces ‘Disco Doll’ Look

British bombshell model and Instagram influencer Demi Rose Mawby is setting social media on fire with her newest post. The 24-year-old’s new photo shows a geotag of Ibiza, Spain, and she flaunted her insane hourglass figure in this new saucy and sexy snap as she painted the town red over the course of an evening out.

This new photo shows Demi Rose wearing a gorgeous, stunning gold dress. The unique statement piece was made of gold discs sewn together, and it hugged every curve of the vixen’s physique. Mawby’s knockout look didn’t stop with the jaw-dropping dress, though. The British beauty also wore a pair of knee-high boots and carried a small Dior purse.

Demi Rose was sitting on a lounge chair for this snapshot, and she had her long, lean legs stretched out in front of her. One leg was bent and crossed over the other, and the short dress barely covered her bum and provided a glimpse at her curves.

The dress also showcased Mawby’s tiny waist and busty assets, although it didn’t reveal much in the way of cleavage. Demi Rose had her long, dark hair pulled up into a high ponytail, and she had a sultry gaze on her face as she primped for the camera.

The model’s penchant for tiny bikinis and sultry Instagram shots has helped her build a following of 9.2 million fans on the social media site. In just the first hour of being on her page, Mawby’s latest sexy look already had more than 75,000 likes. More than 400 people commented, and it was quite clear that this post would quickly become a big favorite among her fans.

Loading...

Mawby always looks stunning, but she has also been open in recent months about some personal hardships she has needed to navigate. The Inquisitr recently shared that her mother died not long ago, and Demi Rose lost her father not long before that. It is understandable that the model and Instagram influencer has struggled to find her way through this, especially given how public her life tends to be.

The British bombshell was open in these posts about how difficult it’s been to talk about these losses and her grief. She noted that it’s important that people not judge others for how she grieves, and she has been determined to remain strong. Demi Rose also shared that she wanted her followers to get to know the real her and not just see her as a flat person just posting photographs.

Demi Rose Mawby never lets too much time pass between sexy Instagram posts, so her fans know that something else stunning will come in a matter of hours. This “Disco Doll” look is already a big hit though, and it may be a tough one for her to top.