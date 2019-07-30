Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Skimpy Underwear, Reveals Reason She No Longer Wears Them

The model gets intimate with fans.

Chrissy Teigen, 33, sure knows how to be relatable. On Monday, the model filmed herself going through her enviable closet, reports The Daily Mail. The mother of two was deciding which of her beautiful clothing items she would like to donate.

“I am finally cleaning out my closet,” Chrissy said on her Instagram Story. She panned across the entirety of the walk-in closet, allowing her fans to catch a glimpse of racks of gorgeous clothes, shelves of amazing shoes, and a marble island in the center of the room.

“This is a rare peek inside of it,” the model said on her story.

The beauty acknowledged she had a surplus of clothing.

“I have way too much stuff,” she revealed in the clip.

While organizing her closet, the social media star came across her underwear drawer. The model began showing off skimpy pieces she no longer wears.

“I literally cannot believe I ever fit into any of this stuff,” the television host said while pulling out a nude bra and a lacy white thong. “That is crazy, it is so little. Look at this underwear. You wouldn’t even be able to tell I was wearing these now. My skin would just eat it.”

This isn’t the first time the former Sports Illustrated model opened up about her body.

In April, a rude commenter called Chrissy “chubby” and a “fatty”. The model was quick to respond, explaining she no longer cares about fitting in a certain size, noted People.

The model has previously revealed she has gained 20 pounds since giving birth to her son, Miles. She views the weight gain as a sign her mental health has improved.

According to People, the 33-year-old also clapped back at another body shaming tweet, early this month.

A Twitter user shared a paparazzi picture of the model on vacation with her husband, John Legend, and their children, Luna Simone, 3, and Miles Theodore, 14 months. In the photograph, the couple is seen relaxing in a hot tub. Chrissy is standing, looking amazing in a maroon swimsuit, while John appears to be looking at her body.

The Twitter user decided to troll Chrissy and added commentary to the photograph which implied John is disgusted by his wife’s supposed lack of derriere.

Chrissy was understandably upset by the tweet.

“Everyone so used to a** shots and photoshopped Instagrams,” she responded “I’ve had no a** forever. Is this new news to some of you?”