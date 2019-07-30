Larsa Pippen Rocks The Tiniest Black String Bikini By The Pool In Eye-Popping New Photo

Larsa Pippen is back in a bikini on Instagram, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

The latest skin-baring look at the Real Housewives alum was shared on Tuesday, July 30, and has quickly gained recognition from her 1.8 million followers. The snap caught the stunner enjoying a relaxing day underneath the warm, golden days of the sun by the pool. Larsa was captured sitting next to a large slide, stretching her long, toned legs out across the pool deck with her feet just barely grazing the refreshing water and looking nothing short of stunning in some seriously skimpy swimwear that was certainly hard to ignore.

Larsa sent pulses racing in the tiniest black bikini that left very little to the imagination. Her itty-bitty top sported the smallest triangle-shaped cups possible that were adorned with white stripes and hardly contained her voluptuous assets that threatened to spill out from every angle. The piece was held up by an insanely thin string that wrapped around her back, and plenty of cleavage was left very much within eyesight — though her fans definitely did not seem to mind the NSFW display.

Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set were equally as risque, if not more.The minuscule number — which also featured the same white striped design — covered only what was necessary for the bombshell not to leave her lower half completely nude. Its dangerously high cut style and thin waistband sat very high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and exposed abs, while also leaving her famous curves completely exposed.

The 45-year-old added a short necklace and large stud earrings to her look for a bit of bling, and had her nails painted white, which perfectly popped against her bronzed skin. She also wore a pair of trendy round sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun as she caught some rays. Her honey blonde hair was worn in a high half-ponytail that cascaded down her back, while her face was lightly done up with a minimal makeup look that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before likes and comments began pouring in for the Kardashian-Jenner family friend’s latest Instagram upload. At the time of this writing, the steamy shot has already been double-tapped over 10,000 times in just 45 minutes of going live to the social media platform, while dozens took their admiration to the comments section to compliment her jaw-dropping display.

“Very very beautiful,” come person wrote, while another said she was “gorgeous.”

“You have now broken the internet…” commented a third.

Of course, this is hardly the first time that Larsa has slipped into a bikini this summer. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner has been loving the seasons neon trend, and recently rocked a minuscule green bikini by the pool that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique and drove her followers absolutely wild.