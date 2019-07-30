Christie Brinkley Drives Fans Wild In Thong-Clad Bikini Throwback

Christie Brinkley is all about the throwbacks lately.

As fans who follow the blonde-haired beauty on social media know, Christie is never one to shy away from showing off her killer figure at any and every age. Over the past few weeks, the 65-year-old has been delighting followers with a number of sexy throwbacks from her Sports Illustrated days, and the most recent image that was shared to her account has been driving fans wild.

In the stunning photo, the model appears soaking wet while posing in the ocean. She credits Sports Illustrated for the shot but does not mention exactly how old she is when the photo was taken. The supermodel wears her short, blonde tresses down and slicked back as she goes totally makeup-free for the photo, letting her true beauty shine through. Brinkley shows off her amazing body in a tiny orange bikini with red ties.

While standing in profile, fans are treated to a view of her toned and tanned abs and legs. Brinkley’s derriere is also on full display in the photo as she rocks a tiny thong on the bottom, showing off her booty to loyal fans. In less than an hour of the post going live, it earned the mother of three a ton of attention with over 1,000 likes and 50-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the photo to let the model know that she looks stunning while countless others simply gushed over her incredible figure. A few other fans asked how old she was when the image was taken while a select few just chimed in with emoji.

“Christie you looked amazing then and amazing now. Thanks for sharing your memories,” one fan wrote with a series of emoji.

“You’re lovelier now than you’ve ever been,” one more raved with a single red heart emoji.

“So pretty!!! But that suit doesn’t look comfy!” another follower wrote.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Christie stunned in another SI throwback. In that particular shot, Christie sits on the top of a large rock with a body of sparkling blue water just behind her. She looks off into the distance while putting one hand on her head and the other on her knee. The model wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly curled and appears to be almost makeup-free in the photo. While her face and her hair are definitely on point in the image, it’s her stunning body that steals the show as the model dons a black-and-blue swimsuit.

The image earned her rave reviews with upward of 270-plus comments.