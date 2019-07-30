Kourtney Kardashian Falls Out Of Tiny Red Bikini With Zero Makeup

Kourtney Kardashian seems to be having the time of her life right now. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has had the paparazzi following her every move during a high-profile European vacation, although the 40-year-old has appeared happy to share snaps of her travels over on her social media.

Earlier today, Kourtney took to her Instagram stories for a fresh swimwear update. A stunning and windswept shot showed the Poosh CEO flaunting her curves aboard a yacht with distant greenery and the ocean behind her. This update wasn’t sending out any pouting or posing, but it was giving fans a glimpse of her killer bikini body.

The mother of three appeared relaxed as she squinted into the sunlight with one hand shading her eyes. The star was clad in a tiny red bikini with black stripes that flattered her fit and curvy frame. Nonetheless, the two-piece’s minimal material was pushing the boundaries. Kourtney’s sexy cleavage was barely being contained by her halterneck upper with a flashing of underboob that was definitely erring on the NSFW side. The bikini did, however, boast high-waisted briefs that appeared to balance out the upper’s risqué design.

Kourtney looked radiant. Her makeup-free face was glowing, her hair was blowing in the breeze, and the sun was shining on her gym-honed body.

As The Daily Mail reports, Kourtney’s travels have taken her to Sardinia, Italy. The newspaper recently obtained photos of Kourtney and 7-year-old daughter Penelope soaking up the sun on loungers. Followers of Kourtney’s social media will, however, know that this vacation has included all three of her kids. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Kourtney took to her Instagram stories with a yacht snap that included her other two children, Mason and Reign.

Kourtney may continue to make headlines for her high-profile role as a mother, but this star has been fronting media outlets for other reasons this year. April marked the launch of Kourtney’s Poosh lifestyle brand. The female-geared website offers regular blog posts from Kourtney, her friends, and experts. Topics have covered nutrition, style, overall wellness, plus the benefits of collagen – Poosh retails its own range of collagen-based products.

The Poosh website does mention Kourtney being a parent with a message direct from the brand’s founder.

“People are constantly asking me how I do it all, from being a single mom to working full-time to still maintaining a social life. I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty, and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living.”

Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram.