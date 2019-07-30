‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Bikini Body On Instagram, See The Stunning Photo

Brittany Cartwright stunned in a green two-piece.

Brittany Cartwright and her Vanderpump Rules cast members flew to Las Vegas earlier this month to attend the second wedding of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. While in town, Cartwright shared a stunning photo of herself in a dark green bikini.

Just one month after tying the knot with husband Jax Taylor at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, Cartwright has made it clear that she intends to stay fit and maintain the shape she attained for her big day.

In her recent photo, Cartwright was seen sitting on top of a white-and-gold unicorn while looking quite slender as she showed off her leg and posed with her toe pointed.

After sharing the photo, Cartwright received tons of complimentary comments from her many fans and followers, including a sweet message from Summer House star Ashley Wirkus, who said Cartwright was “gorgeous in green!!!”

As fans have likely seen on Cartwright’s social media pages, she’s been spending tons of time in bikinis and other swimwear due to the fact that she and Taylor now have a new home in Los Angeles that boasts a stunning pool and tons of outdoor amenities, including a grill, hot tub, and pool house.

Cartwright and her co-stars appeared to have a great time while visiting Las Vegas earlier this month. In fact, they were seen participating in a number of fun activities, including zip-lining, and were also spotted spending time at Lisa Vanderpump’s new restaurant and bar, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesar’s Palace.

For the past several weeks, the Vanderpump Rules cast has been in production on Season 8 and because they allegedly learned during filming that Maloney and Schwartz weren’t legally married, despite having said “I do” in Northern California in August 2016, fans can expect to see not one, but two weddings when the show returns.

First, the cast will get to watch as Cartwright and Taylor say “I do” in Kentucky after several years of dating on the show. As fans will recall, the couple was seen getting engaged during the premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules last year. On the season finale, they were seen celebrating their engagement with an over-the-top party.

Then, after Cartwright and Taylor’s nuptials, fans will reportedly see Maloney and Schwartz tying the knot in Sin City.

“It’s all being filmed for next season of Vanderpump Rules, it’s a huge chunk of Tom and Katie’s storyline,” a source told People last week. “They never had their marriage paperwork properly filled out, so they figured a trip to Las Vegas with their friends would be a great way to fix that.”