‘Playboy’ Model Joy Corrigan Lowers Swimsuit, Exposes Chest In Racy New Instagram Video

Joy Corrigan is launching her brand new collection of swimwear named Naked Spices, and she is sharing her campaign video with her Instagram fans. Late on Monday, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to share the racy clip of her brand’s campaign in which she left little to the imagination as she went fully topless while lowering one of the swimsuits from the collection.

The video begins by showing the 24-year-old blonde bombshell topless as she positions one of her arms strategically across her chest to censor the footage. The clip then shows her rolling around on a beach while she rocks a neon lime one-piece swimsuit that features a plunging neckline and a triangle top that goes over the model’s shoulders, putting her cleavage on full display. The piece also boasts very high-cut legs that come up all the way to her waist, leaving her full, wide hips on full display, accentuating the curves of her body.

As she indicates in the post’s caption, this swimsuit is part of her new brand’s very first drop, which will come out on Thursday, August 1.

Throughout the video, the model is seen both with the top portion of the swimsuit lowered and on as she rolls around in the sand, allowing the waves to wash over her body.

This steamy campaign was shot by Jonathan Liberman, as indicated by the tag she included in her caption.

According to The Daily Mail, the model shot this video in Tulum, Mexico, back in April of this year. The post — which Corrigan shared with her almost 670,000 Instagram followers — has been viewed more than 111,000 times. It also racked up over 1,800 likes and nearly 130 comments in about half a day.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the American model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to compliment the aesthetics of the video, while also congratulating her on her new entrepreneurial adventure.

“Way too lit!” one user raved.

“That’s bomb babe,” another one chimed in, adding an emoji blowing a heart kiss to the end of the message.

“Love the way this was shot,” a third fan added.

As The Daily Mail report pointed out, Corrigan has previously noted that she keeps her flawless shape by following a plant-based diet.

“I am constantly snacking on raw fruits and veggies. My faves include; breakfast: coconut yoghurt topped with mixed berries, lunch and dinner: vegan, gluten-free pasta or veggie pizza,” she said.