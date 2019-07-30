Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Bursts Out Of See-Through Crop Top, Says She’s Sweet Like Honey

Daniella Chavez continues to send temperatures through the roof with her seemingly endless arsenal of images of her jaw-dropping physique, which has helped her attract millions and millions of fans to her Instagram account. On Monday, the Chilean Playboy model gave her fans something to help them start the week on the right foot when she took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in very revealing clothing that left almost nothing to the imagination.

In the photo, the 33-year-old blonde bombshell is posing outdoors near a doorway as she rocks a white see-through crop top that features a very low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest, putting her famous buxom figure on full display as the top barely contains her assets. The crop top has a few buttons along the neckline, suggesting that the wearer could make the top less revealing, which isn’t the case here. Chavez teamed her top with a pair of matching underwear that features a lace bottom and a solid white waistband that sits higher on her sides and lower at the front, helping accentuate her hourglass figure by contrasting her full, wide hips with her itty-bitty waist and toned upper abs.

Completing her look, Chavez is wearing a pair of light pink with white stripes thigh-high that reaches above her knees, giving her outfit a playful, youthful vibe. Chavez is holding onto the wall to her right with her left arm stretched to her side, in a pose that further accentuates the curves of her body.

In addition, the model is wearing her blonde hair down in straightened strands that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest, while her bangs are swept over to one side. The model is shooting an intent gaze at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

Loading...

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Chavez shared with her impressive 12 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 154,000 likes and upward of 2,000 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the South American bombshell flocked to the comments section to praise her incredible beauty in a host of languages, particularly in her native Spanish and also English.

“Gorgeous,” one of her English-speaking fans raved, trailing the comment with a red heart, fire, and a heart eyes emoji.

“Real beauty,” another fan chimed in, also adding a few heart eyes emoji to the message.