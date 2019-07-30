Kourtney Kardashian’s Paparazzi String Bikini Pics Have Disgusted Fans Calling Her A Bad Mother

Kourtney Kardashian’s current European vacation appears to be generating mixed remarks. While many of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s fans have appeared pumped to see the 40-year-old enjoy some downtime with her children, others have been questioning Kourtney’s role as a mother. Together with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, Kourtney is a parent to 10-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign.

On Monday, The Daily Mail obtained photos of Kourtney sunning her summer-ready body in a floral-print bikini. Photos of the star in her cute strung two-piece showed off Kourtney’s wowing figure, although they equally doubled up as a reminder that Kourtney tends to vacation with her kids. Daughter Penelope was photographed near her mother in a sunlounger setting that included friend Simon Husk.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts over in the newspaper’s comments section. It appears that a fair few individuals weren’t giving Kourtney’s bikini antics the thumbs-up.

“Nothing says ‘great parenting’ like a mother with her all her bits hanging out straddling her boyfriend, all in front of her young children. What [sic] to go, Kourtney!” was a popular comment.

Another user appeared concern at the level of solar exposure.

“What about her having P and the kids in the SUN all the time. P is going to look like leather soon,” they wrote.

Although comments did not appear exclusively geared to how Kourtney parents her children, remarks over this star’s motherhood status were prominent.

Kourtney Kardashian shows off her incredible figure in a floral string bikini https://t.co/Enjw2XzgqC — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 30, 2019

“Enjoy life, your luxuries and your kids instead of posting photos. I guess they don’t care about teaching their kids values,” came from a user seemingly angered by Kourtney’s social media displays.

“Her kids are getting older, have some respect and cover your butt in front of them,” another fan stated.

A user also told the mother of three to return to her Calabasas, California base and “be a mother.”

Loading...

Fans would likely argue that this celebrity is one of the most hands-on mothers in Hollywood. Barely a week goes by without this star finding herself photographed out and about with her kids – fans also see plenty of Kourtney and the quality time she spends with her children on the family’s hit E! show. Likewise indicative of Kourtney involving her children in her life are social media posts sharing the star’s life as a mom. Kourtney even named her Poosh lifestyle brand after Penelope.

It looks like fans did have their thoughts regarding this set of images, though. Remarks suggesting that Penelope looks unhappy around her mother were made to a recent set of vacation snaps from the mother-and-daughter duo, per The Inquisitr.

Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram.