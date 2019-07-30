Nina Agdal Shows Off ‘Flat Tummy Memory’ In Skimpy Mismatched Bikini On Instagram

Nina Agdal set Instagram ablaze on Monday evening with her latest photo. The 27-year-old model took to the social media platform to share a few throwback photos of herself rocking a skimpy bikini in mismatched colors. According to her caption, the memory is the best that fans could get at the moment, considering she had just eaten a big lunch and felt she wouldn’t look as great as she did in the photos.

The post on Agdal’s Instagram feed consisted of three similar images. Each of them showed the Danish Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition covergirl posing at the edge of a boat sailing through the water with a sandy beach in the distance. Agdal looked stunning in a skimpy light blue bikini top that tied in a bow at the chest and featured a dangerously low neckline, daring her ample cleavage to pop out. She paired the top with darker blue-and-white patterned bottoms that sat high on her hips, putting her long, lean legs on full display.

Agdal’s caption drew attention to her tummy, which looked as flat, toned, and tanned as ever in the stunning photos.

The first image showed Agdal standing with her feet apart and her arms gently tugging at the waistband of her bottoms. With a pair of dark sunglasses on her face and her deep brown locks falling down her shoulders in wet waves, the model looked out at the beach in the distance. The third photo was very similar to the first, except this time, Agdal playfully stuck her tongue out at the camera.

In the second photo, however, the model opted for a different pose entirely. Agdal got down on her knees and brought her arms above her head to run her hands through her hair, lengthening and further showing off her abs.

The post garnered over 40,000 likes in under a day. In the comments, fans left a ton of love for the actress.

“Your [SIC] smokin’ hot but your personality is awesome!! I love it! You’d be a blast to hang out with,” one fan wrote.

“So very beautiful as always Nina! Love me a woman who can take down a menu for lunch,” another said, referencing her caption.

“Awesome pic!! Looking great as always,” a third fan added.

Many others simply let several emoji do the talking in their comments.

The same swimsuit was featured in another post on Agdal’s feed this week. Also on Monday, the model shared a hilarious video of herself leaping onto an inflatable oyster float in a pool. Fans seemed to love the video, as it garnered over 344,000 views.

