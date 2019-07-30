Ashanti Shows Off Flawless Body In Carnival-Inspired Music Video For Single ‘The Road’

Ashanti is turning up the heat once again in her new music video.

The Grammy winner released a music video for her single “The Road” on Monday, July 29. The singer posted the video on her Instagram page for her 4.8 million followers. Throughout the video, Ashanti is dressed in a beaded carnival costume while in Trinidad and Tobago.

The costumes show off the “Foolish” singer’s toned body and dangerous curves. Ashanti went for a blonde hairstyle for the video and styled her hair in long, wavy curls. For makeup, Ashanti decided to go with bright eye makeup and subtle lipstick in the video.

At the time of writing, the video for “The Road” received more than 400,000 views. The post also received more than 1,000 comments from Ashanti’s fans.

“Ashanti just be living her best life,” one follower wrote.

“The music is a joyful vibe for real I love Trinidad carnival it’s a go for me sis,” another follower said.

The video for “The Road” also features soca legend Machel Montano, per Billboard. The two artists reportedly met when Ashanti performed Wet Fete Weekend in Tobago in 2015, when she was recommended to perform a cover of one of Montano’s hits. “The Road” is reportedly a “soca-meets-EDM” record that pays homage to the carnival culture.

Ashanti said during an interview with Billboard that Montano made her feel completely comfortable using the language that is associated with Trinidad and Tobago.

“Machel and I had really good energy. It was my first soca record and I wanted to make sure I was pronouncing everything correctly, not like I am trying too hard or like a Yankee,” she said. “My space in music where I live is mid-tempo, songs that tell stories and soca is sped up 10 times compared to my records, so this was trying something out of the box and it was a really cool feeling.”

Montano explained that having the video in the middle of carnival events was a “conscious decision.” He also said that he wanted the video to capture the scenery, costumes, and colors from the event.

Ashanti has been releasing a plethora of music this year. According to Entertainment Weekly, the singer said back in March that she was working on her first album in five years. The artist said that the album, which she hopes to release by the end of 2019, has collaborations on it with Tory Lanez, Jeremih, and Swae Lee. She also said that she hopes Davido, J-Roc, J Balvin, and Cardi B/Iggy Azalea producer J. White Did It will also be involved on the album.

