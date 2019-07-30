Are Donald Trump Supporters Racist? Conservative Dennis Prager Offers Test To Find Out

'Leftists don't only label the half of the country that supports the president 'racist,' they label all whites and America itself 'racist,' Prager says.

Are Donald Trump’s supporters racist? That’s certainly a claim made by those who don’t support Donald Trump. And, as conservative columnist Dennis Prager writes in Town Hall, just about every political commentator not affiliated with Fox News, just about every professor at every major university, and “your left-wing brother-in-law” all make the same claim: Donald Trump supporters are racist.

It’s a lie, says Prager. He then suggests that some, if not all leftists, know it to be a lie, but if they haven’t already convinced themselves, it’s the truth simply by nature of repeating it to themselves over and over again.

However, Prager says that not only is it not true that Trump supporters are, on the whole, a racist lot. There’s also an easy way to test for it. He proposes that any “leftist” simply ask any Trump supporter they (the leftist) suspect of being racist three questions.

1.) Do you have more in common with, and are you personally more comfortable in the company of, a white leftist or a black conservative? 2.) Would you rather have nine white leftists or nine black conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court? 3.) Would you rather your child marry a black Christian conservative or a white non-Christian liberal?

Prager then says that a true racist would answer that they would prefer whites in every case.

Prager’s point is that it’s not blacks or other minorities that Trump supporters don’t like: it’s leftists and non-Christians.

Prager is not the first Trump supporter to make the claim that it’s not racism that motivates their support of Donald Trump, but rather, it’s a dislike (or hatred, as the case may be) of the left.

Writing in The Telegraph in 2015, even before Donald Trump was elected, Crystal Right made essentially the same claim.

“Donald Trump’s supporters are not racist – they are sick of being let down… Obama’s attempts to destroy America have made Trump the perfect candidate for patriotic Americans,” she wrote.

As for Prager, he says he’s asked these questions of white Trump supporters to determine whether or not they’re racist, and he says that it’s foolproof. Not once, he writes, has any white Trump supporter he’s ever encountered given answers to suggest they’d prefer white leftists or non-Christians over black conservatives.

Still, Prager suggests, the left will continue to perpetuate the “lie” that Trump supporters are racist.

“Leftists have too much at stake to confront the truth about conservatives. Everything the left has ever believed has depended upon lying about opponents,” he writes.