Iskra Lawrence Flaunts Curves Wearing Lingerie In Filter-Free Snaps & Fans Can’t Get Enough

Iskra Lawrence thrilled her fans Tuesday when she updated her Instagram account with filter-free photos that let her natural beauty shine through.

In the double-post, Iskra took a classic mirror selfie wearing a pair of sexy lace underwear. The plunging bra showed off plenty of Iskra’s ample cleavage and the high-cut panties accentuated the beauty’s curvy hips. One of the snaps was from a front view while the second was from the side view. Both angles showed off Iskra’s fabulous body.

Iskra, who is an advocate for body positivity, also said that the photos were filter-free. She used the tags #nomakeupbaddie and #nophotoshop in the photo’s caption. She may not have been using any filters, but she looked gorgeous anyway. The model appeared to be makeup-free as well, yet she was glowing. Her hair was tossed to one side and fell over her shoulders as she posed for the snaps.

While some comments on the snaps came from men, many of them were from women praising Iskra for being herself and going natural.

“Absolute Goddess with or without make up,” one fan wrote.

“I don’t envy anyone’s body but girl your body is amazing,” another said.

“You’re so gorgeous, thank you for being just you that’s how we do love you,” said another.

“I like the way how you are so secure and confident about your body and mind and everything,” wrote another admirer.

“No offence sweet lady but oh my God you are so beautiful,” one fan said.

“Holy crap batman,” joked one follower.

“What an incredible inspiration you are! I have so much respect!!” one fan said.

“Marry me?” joked another.

Iskra has been busy with speaking engagements where she encourages women to embrace their natural beauty. The beauty is a spokesperson for Aerie, a brand of American Eagle Outfitters, which features models in photos that are un-retouched.

In an interview with Elle magazine, the model said that she hasn’t always been confident about her body, but over the years, she learned to stop comparing herself to others.

“Eventually I learned you are more than your body. Your body’s your home, and you need to love and respect it. You are meant to be in that body, so look after it, love it, and don’t let it be the reason for not doing something.”

Her self-love and confidence definitely shine through in her snaps.

