Watch Real Madrid Vs. Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream: Preseason Audi Cup Semifinal, Start Time, Preview

With their English Premier League opener just 11 days away, Tottenham Hotspur continue their preparations with an Audi Cup preseason match against Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The opening of what will likely be an epic 2019-2020 European football season is fast approaching. Real Madrid — the team that won four of the last six UEFA Champions League trophies — will play their first La Liga match in just over two weeks, per RealMadrid.com. But for last season’s Champions League runners-up, Tottenham Hotspur, only 11 days remain before they open their Premier League campaign at their still-new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. But first, both teams have some more preparations to undertake, a process that will continue when they face off in the semifinal of the invitational, preseason Audi Cup tournament, in a match that will live stream from Germany.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Real Madrid vs. Tottenham Hotspur Audi Cup preseason tournament semifinal showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 75,000-seat Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday, July 30. That will also be the start time Spain, which shares the Central European Time Zone with Germany.

Fans in England and throughout the United Kingdom can catch the kickoff at 5 p.m. British Summer Time. In the United States, the game gets underway at noon EDT, 9 a.m. a.m. PDT. In India, the game starts at 9:30 p.m. India Standard Time, and in Japan, the Los Blancos vs. Spurs match kicks off at 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning, July 31.

The winner of Tuesday’s first match of the day’s Audi Cup doubleheader faces the winner of the second game, either German champions Bayern Munich or — much less likely — Turkish Süper Lig side Fenerbahçe, on Wednesday.

Tottenham has enjoyed a mostly successful preseason campaign, building immediate confidence in their International Champions Cup opener by defeating Italian champs Juventus, then losing a close contest to Premier League rivals Manchester United, per The Stats Zone. But Real, on the other hand, has slogged through a dismal preseason run, with a loss to Bayern followed by a win over Arsenal that required a penalty shootout.

But Real finished their United States tour with a humiliating 7-3 defeat to crosstown Spanish rival Atlético Madrid, a match in which they trailed 5-0 at the half, per 90Min.com. Los Blancos and Manager Zinedine Zidane will look for their first regular time win of the preseason against Spurs on Tuesday.

Spurs Manager Mauricio Pochettino and Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will meet for the first time since 2017. Mike Hewitt / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Real Madrid vs. Tottenham Hotspur 2019 Audi Cup semifinal match on Tuesday, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media network ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription requires a fee of $4.99 per month but also includes a seven-day free trial period, giving fans an opportunity to watch the Los Blancos vs. Spurs preseason game at no charge.

Loading...

In the host country of Germany, ZDF will show the match, while in the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by ITV Hub.

In Spain, the Real Madrid vs. Tottenham Hotspur showdown will be streamed live by CMM TV, or Real Madrid TV. And in Japan, the DAZN Japan sports streaming service carries the match. In Canada, the Audi Cup preseason match will be streamed live on the DAZN Canada sports platform. Viewers in India can view a live stream via Sony Ten 2.

In much of Africa, the championship match will live stream via Super Sport. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Real Madrid vs. Tottenham Hotspur, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.