Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Shows Off Curvy Backside In The Tightest Jeans Known To Man

Anna Nystrom has been killing her Instagram feed recently.

The Swedish-born model is incredibly popular on social media, boasting a following of over 8 million on Instagram alone. Nystrom regularly shows off her amazing figure to fans in a wide variety of outfits ranging from workout gear to bikinis and just about everything else. In the most recent image that was shared with her legion of fans, the blonde bombshell looks casual and sexy in a cute outfit.

In the new post, Anna looks over her shoulder and smiles into the camera. She wears her long, blonde locks down and at her back, and they fall all the way down to the top of her behind. Like she normally does, the model dons a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. Her eyebrows also appear to be a little darker and filled in.

In the shot, the model poses outside with a car and a house visible just behind her. She looks dressed to impress in a white crop top that features flowy sleeves that go all the way down to her hands. A portion of her back is visible in the image, but it’s her toned derriere that has really captured fans’ attention. The killer jeans are tight on the model’s body, hugging her every curve and leaving little to the imagination.

In just a short time of the photo going live on her account, it’s earned the model a lot of attention with over 150,000 likes in addition to 1,400 comments. Some fans took to the post to let Anna know how amazing she looks while countless others let her know that they are huge fans. A few others just commented with flame emoji.

“Wow you are so amazingly beautiful my beautiful friend,” one follower commented with a series of red and pink heart emoji.

“My God YOU’RE Absolutely Gorgeous,” another chimed in with a few flame emoji.

“No doubt you are a beautiful model Anna Nystrom,” another fan gushed.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another pair of NSFW pants, this time leggings. In the image, the model stands in front of a pink-and-gray wall in the shot, striking a pose front and center. Anna put both hands on her hips in the shot as she looks off into the distance and wears a slight smile on her face. Her entire body is on full display in a pair of tight yoga pants and a pink crop top.

That photo garnered over 2,500 comments.